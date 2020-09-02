Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal. 2 Corinthians 4:16-18 (NIV).
The story’s told of a wealthy land owner with a beautiful daughter. In efforts to find the right man to marry his daughter he puts out a plea to all the eligible bachelors in the village. They were instructed to come on a certain day and compete for the hand of his daughter in marriage, and with the marriage they would inherit all she has been given by her father.
On that particular day, the men arrived in great number. The father then laid out the conditions of the competition. There was a large pond stocked with some of the worst water creatures known to mankind. There were man-eating piranha, alligators, electric eels and all manner of poisonous, death-yielding monsters. The challenge was issued — any man with the courage to dive into this pond and swim to the other side, successfully, will win the hand of my daughter in marriage and thus inherit her fortune of land and wealth. One, two, three — GO!
But sadly, not one man possessed the courage. Yet while the father was walking away in despair, he hears a splash! Right then, he sees a strapping young man in the prime of his life, fighting his way through this pool of death. He was kicking an alligator, he had an eel in each hand and was all the time being bit by hungry piranha. Finally (exhausted and bleeding) he reaches the other side of the pond — half dead.
The father rushed to his side and congratulated him on his great courage, saying, “Young man, you have proven yourself, and now I present you the hand of my beautiful daughter in marriage!” To which the young man replied, “All I want is the name of the guy who pushed me in.”
Sometimes, all we need is a little push. Its been a tough year with all the COVID and turmoil in our nation. It’s time to look up, not on what’s seen, but on what’s unseen. Not on the temporary but on the eternal. It’s time to turn your eyes upon Jesus.
