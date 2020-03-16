Wielding only three of the 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure the presidency, South Dakota does not generally see much in the way of those campaigning for the nation’s highest office.
For that matter, South Dakotans have granted their electoral votes to the Republican presidential candidate in every general election after Democratic President Lyndon Johnson managed to carry the state on his way to re-election in 1964.
In fact, since 1996, only President Barack Obama in 2008 managed to collect 40% of the vote in South Dakota while running as a Democrat.
Still, South Dakota Democrats may yet play a role in determining the direction of their party in the 2020 presidential race during the state’s primary, which is scheduled for June 2.
As of this writing, a Democratic field that in mid-2019 numbered more than 30 candidates has been reduced to just three:
Former Vice President Joe Biden of Delaware
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.: and
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii
Gabbard trails Biden and Sanders by what seem to be insurmountable numbers, but has so far declined to drop out of the race. This is unlike these former candidates, each of whom has now endorsed Biden: Democratic U.S. Sens. Kamala Harris of California, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Cory Booker of New Jersey. Other former candidates now supporting Biden are Pete Buttigieg of Indiana, Beto O’Rourke of Texas and Michael Bloomberg of New York.
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has withdrawn from the presidential race, but declined to make an endorsement.
Sanders, meanwhile, does not have any high-profile endorsements. As of Monday, Sanders trailed Biden by about 150 delegates.
Biden is now clearly the favorite to win the Democratic nomination for the right to face GOP President Donald Trump in November. However, Sanders — an unabashed democratic socialist who promises trillions of dollars in tax increases to pay for his social welfare programs, particularly the so-called “Medicare for All” plan — refuses to surrender.
“If I am president, we will make it clear that whether you are rich or poor you will get the care you need. The drug companies will not be allowed to rip off the American people,” Sanders vows via Twitter. “This coronavirus pandemic exposes the incredible weakness and dysfunctionality of our current health care system. We are the only major country not to guarantee health care to all our people. We need Medicare for All.”
For the sake of South Dakota Democrats, we hope Sanders continues his campaign to at least the point of June 2 so those here get their opportunity to voice their opinions on him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.