Fall range management
Buy Now

Fall range management is an important part of keeping pastures healthy.

 Sara Bauder / SDSU

Fall range management is easily overlooked as the pressure of cutting silage and harvesting grain add to the load on many farms. Fall pasture growth is often a great way to extend the grazing season, but careful management is required to ensure that fall grazing is not harmful to the following spring’s forage crop.

During the fall, perennial cool-season range plants start developing new shoots and regenerate roots. Carbohydrates are stored in the plant in order to help rebuild roots and provide stores for winter survival. Most of these carbohydrates are stored within the crown root which sits in the lower 3-4 inches of the plant in many perennial grasses.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments