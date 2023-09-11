Sow and Grow with Sara: Fall weed control and SCN
Fall is a great time to control many noxious and winter annual weeds. It's also the ideal time to test for soybean cyst nematode.

Fall is a great time to control many noxious and winter annual weeds. If weeds were sprayed or clipped (set back in some way) previously this year and have significant regrowth on them at this time, fall is an excellent time for spraying to achieve a good kill.

If controlled earlier in the season, but plant regrowth is minimal or the plant is drying up, spraying may or may not be effective. If you spray these areas, using a chemical with residual activity can provide control when plants begin actively growing again. Depending on weed species and your 2024 intended crop, residual control options may not be viable to you, and a herbicide with minimal residual activity could be the best option.

