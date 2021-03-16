St. Patrick - and man and the saint

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day yesterday, some of you may have celebrated your Irish roots (or non-Irish roots) by decorating your houses with green, drinking green beer, listening to Irish jigs, competing in a darts/bowling tournament and/or attending the St Patrick’s Day Parade.
But what do we really know about St. Patrick?
St. Patrick is the primary patron saint of Ireland, the other patron saints being Brigit of Kildare and Columba. St. Patrick died just over 1,500 years ago, reportedly on March 17, and he is closely associated with the growth of Christianity throughout the Emerald Isle, the rise of Celtic styles of Christianity, and of course that famous shamrock.
He first encountered Ireland as an enslaved young man. Patrick was born in the Roman province of Britannia (today known as Great Britain), and as a youth he was captured by Irish raiders and forced to serve as a sheep herder. After six years of captivity, he escaped and made his way home — only to return to Ireland years later as a bishop and missionary.
The Christian idea of the divine Trinity — God’s simultaneous threeness and oneness as Creator, Christ, and Holy Spirit — has always been a great challenge for pastors to grasp and explain. St. Patrick did it this way: he looked around, and then plucked a shamrock from the ground at his feet. Three leaves, he said, and yet one stem, one life.
Add to that the shamrock’s vibrant shade of green, the color of growth and vitality — and while it’s easy to imagine a more technical, lengthy explanation of the Trinity, it’s hard to imagine a better one.
St. Patrick is quoted as stating: “Christ beside me, Christ before me, Christ behind me, Christ within me, Christ beneath me, Christ above me.”
God of little shamrocks and big ideas, thank you for Patrick. Let us remember him not only for his sake, but most of all for your sake, and for the sake of your good and brilliant green creation. Grant us the patience to trust the work you have given us, so that it might take root, grow, and bloom. Grant us new eyes to see your creation afresh, out on the horizon but also down around our feet, where great mysteries dwell nearby, hidden in the grass. For we are all your sheep, and you, our good shepherd. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.