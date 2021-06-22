Once again the Republicans are making an effort to stop the Referendum process where the people have the right to rewrite laws that our government refuses to look at and vote on. They are calling this the “Taxpayer Protection Amendment” which is a joke and has nothing to do with protecting taxpayers and everything to do with taking people’s right to vote away. The Republicans that control this state want to eventually get rid of the Referendum altogether by slowly gutting it and bleeding it to death. They did this in 2018 which ended up taking away the people’s decision for adults to have marijuana. This effort to take away over 100 years of democracy is a blatant attack on our way of life and our freedoms to choose our laws.
Brent Cox
Sturgis
