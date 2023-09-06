As the chairman and CEO of Ringneck Energy in Onida, South Dakota, I believe there is a growing need for innovation in order to support a strong future for the ethanol and agricultural industries.
Our partner, Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS), is helping to achieve these goals. Together, we seek to provide a stable future for the Midwest through carbon capture and sequestration technology so we may produce a high-demand product and continue buying corn from local farmers.
Instead of shying away from the wave of low-carbon fuel sources growing across the country, Ringneck Energy's partnership with Summit will allow us to take advantage of this opportunity and face it head-on. Low-carbon fuels are the future, and ethanol has a chance to find great success that will benefit the agricultural community.
Summit is an innovative company that would never compromise the safety of its landowner partners. The company has gone above and beyond what is required of them through the federal and state regulatory process to ensure they build the safest pipeline possible.
A team of Summit employees will monitor the pipeline 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, at a designated control station in Ames, Iowa.
The pipeline will be buried at least 4 feet deep. Regulations require only 3 feet.
One hundred percent of the welds connecting the pipeline will be X-rayed to ensure proper completion. Regulations require only 10%.
Our communities will benefit significantly from the economic impact of this project. During construction, Summit will invest an average of $45 million in every county where it plans to operate to help spur local economic growth. Once operational, the company will pay an average of $931,000 in new property taxes in those same counties to support local priorities such as road construction, public safety, education and more. From the increased tax revenue, new jobs and increased business during construction, it is clear these infrastructure projects bolster our local economies.
While initial concerns about the project were understandable, Summit has demonstrated a commitment to communicating openly with landowners and ethanol plant partners throughout this process. The company has a long history of town halls, open houses and safety tours to hear from landowners about the project and answer any remaining questions. In return, high voluntary easement numbers along their route signify strong support for this project (73% of the route has signed a voluntary easement) versus a loud minority, most of which are not landowners affected by the project.
Our mission at Ringneck Energy is to create economic opportunities for the greater community. With the help of Summit, our ethanol plant will continue to contribute to the Onida community by offering stable jobs and purchasing corn. Outside of Onida, I can confidently say Summit will benefit South Dakota and the Midwest as well.
Walt Wendland is the chairman, president, and CEO of Ringneck Energy and the South Dakota Ethanol Producers president. Previously, Mr. Wendland served as president and CEO for Golden Grain Energy LLC and Homeland Energy Solutions LLC, overseeing all operations and activities with a combined capacity of 250 million gallons of ethanol annually. Mr. Wendland is also involved in several industry organizations and was a founding Iowa Renewable Fuels Association member.
