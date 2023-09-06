Walt Wendland

As the chairman and CEO of Ringneck Energy in Onida, South Dakota, I believe there is a growing need for innovation in order to support a strong future for the ethanol and agricultural industries.

Our partner, Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS), is helping to achieve these goals. Together, we seek to provide a stable future for the Midwest through carbon capture and sequestration technology so we may produce a high-demand product and continue buying corn from local farmers. 

