I hope that on June 8th we vote for Dr. Bree Oatman for the school board. Dr. Oatman has 13 years in education in different parts of the county. And has covered all grades from K to 12. This past year has shown how things can change quickly. Having someone with this depth of experience can only help meet future challenges. Besides her teaching experience, she has one child in the Pierre district and another that will join in a few more years. So, she has a vested interest in making our schools the best they can be. I know Bree personally. She is enthusiastic about education, about learning, and about children. So please, vote for Bree Oatman on June 8th.
Dawson Lewis
Pierre
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.