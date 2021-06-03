I hope that on June 8th we vote for Dr. Bree Oatman for the school board. Dr. Oatman has 13 years in education in different parts of the county. And has covered all grades from K to 12. This past year has shown how things can change quickly. Having someone with this depth of experience can only help meet future challenges. Besides her teaching experience, she has one child in the Pierre district and another that will join in a few more years. So, she has a vested interest in making our schools the best they can be. I know Bree personally. She is enthusiastic about education, about learning, and about children. So please, vote for Bree Oatman on June 8th.

Dawson Lewis

Pierre

Tags

Load comments