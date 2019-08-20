Imitation is the sincerest form of politics. The political stance national leaders take are often comfortably duplicated by state political leaders. Uniformity of message and method among political captains is indispensable in politics.
Imitation of national leaders practiced by state political leaders could be troublesome for the agricultural economy of the state. Political captains will copy a national leader because they value what the leader is doing, and naturally do not wish to interfere or oppose. Yet a duplication of policy positions by state leaders would be the very thing placing South Dakota in a state of high inconvenience.
Alexander Hamilton’s biographer tells us that the first Secretary of the Treasury wanted national tariffs to be moderate in scale, temporary in nature and repealed as soon as possible. The president recently started an aggressive tariff policy directed at China. The new U. S. tariff policy spawned the beginnings of a trade war.
After the policy was published China announced it would stop buying any American agricultural products.
China, by way of illustration, buys 22 percent of the annual U. S. soybean production. Wheat production is yet another international trade example. Wheat production in the U. S. depends on export markets. Japan is one of the top three importers of U.S. wheat sales. The president this year commented that Japan does not really want to buy U. S. wheat.
The administration’s tariff issue in particular caused state leaders to vigorously complain. Congressman Johnson stated, “Tariffs for tariffs sake are not a good idea and there is no doubt producers want market access instead of government assistance.” And the governor stated that the current trade wars have “devastated” the state.
All politics are national, not local. The economy of agriculture is national and global; it is no longer local.
In some countries freedom of movement and travel have been limited for members of disfavored groups. Limited travel into the U. S. as a government policy was recently attempted on the national level. And of late the president has recommended that Congress not be allowed to freely travel. Similar travel restrictions if imposed by South Dakota would be an obstacle, as I have shown, to the economic well-being of the state.
State-elected officials often adopt the described preference for copying policies of a national leader because they value the policy stance of the leader. Trickle-down politics is not that different than trickle-down economic theory. South Dakota history is not without precedent on the issue of state efforts to impose a ban, embargo and legal stoppage.
A few administrations ago the South Dakota governor banned the importing and movement through the state of foreign hogs. Can a restriction on the travel of politicians to the state be that far removed? I have not found large financial barriers, embargos or walls successful for a long term resolution of underlying policy problems. But my thoughts are of no consequence to this opinion piece. I am here to warn of potential consequences caused by state-imposed embargoes, tariffs or travel restrictions.
Although frustrated by his policies, South Dakota leaders are ill advised to suppress or restrict the travel rights of President Trump. The refusal of a visit to the state would be an opportunity lost. South Dakotans, particularly those on the ground – the producers – are best at educating the president on the real world consequences of embargoes and tariffs under the global agricultural economy. If a farmer or rancher were to open up their accounting books and show the president the business numbers, this experience could make a difference. We are told with some degree of certainty that the president understands numbers. A “site survey” of the state by the president reviewing damage done by the tariffs would be a missed chance if the governor and others imposed travel restrictions or similar impediments on a presidential visit. The right to travel is a part of liberty for which a citizen, even a president, cannot be deprived without due process of law under the Fifth Amendment.
David Ganje of Ganje Law Offices practices in the area of natural resources, environmental and commercial law
