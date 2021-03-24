We will pray the Tenebrae meditation on Wednesday of Holy Week, 31 March, 7pm in St. John’s Church.
I have not prepared this for many years, but a busy faithful person asked that we pray it this year, to center our hearts on what is the lasting truth in this time of troubles.
Tenebrae, meaning shadows, originated with those dedicated to monastic prayer, as a Holy Week prayer, said before dawn.
In most days, candles are lit to be a symbol of Jesus, the light of the world. In this, candles are extinguished, to remind us of the betrayal and abandonment by the disciples of Jesus in the dark hour of the Garden of Gethsemane, and to point out the shadows of sin in our hearts today.
We will light 14 small candles, and one large one, the Easter candle, used from last year’s celebration of the Resurrection of the Lord.
We sing a sixth century hymn, translated into our language: O Sun of justice, Jesus Christ, dispel the darkness of our hearts, ‘til your blest light makes night time flee, and brings the joys your day imparts.
In this our time acceptable, touch every heart with sorrow, Lord. That turned from sin, renewed by grace, we may press on toward love’s reward.
We read passages of Scripture, and sing penitential psalms, and extinguish candles. The last will be Philippians 2:5- 8, of the emptying sacrifice of Jesus. We then hide the Easter candle behind a curtain. We’ll close with a loud sound, strepitus in Latin, indicating the chaos of the world which has crucified its Savior. We depart in silence.
The next three days, Holy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter, renew the saving wonder of the Lamb of God sacrificed and risen from the tomb.
You are invited.
