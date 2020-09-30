The gift of the unknown: ready for anything

Our church has been worshipping in the park for four straight months. It’s been delightful and challenging, involving many major moments in the life of our church. Two baptisms, four new members, two newly confirmed students, a new ecumenical effort with area churches, anniversaries and birthdays celebrated, and plenty of special music later - we can now say with confidence that church can happen anywhere.
Some major renovations have also occurred. When we do come together inside again, a brand new kitchen and building-wide AV system awaits us. I am grateful for this joyous tone of our recent work and worship, because it fortifies us for the unknown future.
With cooling weather, we are choosing to offer worship from the sanctuary again on Oct. 4.
For this first week, we’ll offer virtual-only worship as we settle into a new AV system & allow Covid-19 numbers to fall. As a community, we face now what is possibly the hardest challenge of them all: navigating the various - and sometimes conflicting - legitimate feelings and expectations we each have for worship.
Here are a few things I’ve learned in this unprecedented season:
- Some people experience God most fully within the physical space of the sanctuary. Some people have truly treasured the opportunity to be outdoors for worship.
- For every church member who is anxious to return to in-sanctuary worship, another member is anxious about the increased health risks.
- The act of “gathering” is essential for many folks’ spiritual vitality; for some, this need can be fulfilled via virtual space; for others, face-to-face interaction is necessary.
- Recognizing and appreciating the multitude of personal responses to this pandemic gives us greater insight into the value of church in one another’s lives & the true diversity of expression that lives within God’s big family.
As I continue pastoring in the midst of a pandemic, it’s my hope that we allow a posture of listening and learning to thrive in our congregation, leading us into greater depths of being community. I’d like to highlight a few strengths we have going into October worship:
- We’ve installed a remarkable livestream system that will enable all virtual worshippers a feeling of being “present” in the sanctuary, and volunteers have stepped up to make it a smooth transition.
- We’re distancing such that a few vocalists can lead us in song each week, to maintain an important part of our musical worship. When Covid-19 numbers decrease, a small group of singers will also offer a “sending song” from the balcony, minimizing the time for air droplets to circulate before we exit the sanctuary.
- We’re making decisions week-to-week. Each Monday, our executive council has committed to re-engaging conversations about the safety and specifics of in-sanctuary worship.
If you’d have told me last year exactly how many changes we would face as a worshipping community in 2020, I wouldn’t have believed you. I also likely wouldn’t have guessed just how much growth we’d experience as a church in the process. I am proud of the way our church family has doubled-down on our commitments to church despite choppy waters. And if you’ve hung in there with your worshipping body, well done too. This is the gift of the unknown: we are officially ready for anything life throws our way.
Hebrews 11 reminds us, “Now faith is confidence in what we hope for, and assurance about what we do not see. This is what the ancients were commended for.” When folks look back in time at how this church navigated the pandemic, I am confident they will see 'faith' written all over this year. Faith in a God bigger than the moment at hand. Faith in a gathering of people beyond the confines of our sanctuary. Faith in a Christ whose love is strong enough to hold us together across difference.
So much love attends our future, and I’m grateful for every single sojourner along the way.
