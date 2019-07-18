[And the Lord said to Jacob], “Behold, I am with you and will keep you wherever you go…” (Genesis 28:15)
Recently, my wife and I spent our vacation traveling to London, England and Paris, France. It was the first international trip we have taken in our 17 years of marriage. Since she had traveled to these places some 25 years earlier, I asked my wife what changed? Her response was simple, “the security.”
We live in an age of security and safety requirements. The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) has its own requirements when flying. No liquid bottles over 3.4 ounces…and they must fit into a clear quart-size plastic bag. Likewise, state and national governments have enacted safety belt laws and air bag laws as we travel in our vehicles. Tires must meet certain safety standards. Car windows must be made of safety glass. Rear doors are equipped with child-safety locks. Yet, all the laws in the world cannot fully guarantee our safety when traveling. That responsibility belongs to God.
The same could have been said about Jacob in our text. Jacob, fearing that his brother was going to kill him for stealing his birthright, meets God in a dream. There, God promises protection.
Jacob would not be traveling alone because God would go with him and watch over him. On this journey, God will ensure his safe return; never will God leave him. At that moment, Jacob realizes that God is the ultimate planner and provider for his life. And, in realizing this, Jacob learned the lesson God shared with Abraham: no matter where we go, we are always traveling with God.
God’s grace and mercy in Jesus Christ mark our journey as His people. God desires nothing more than that we return home safely. However, the home the Bible speaks of isn’t a matter of geography. Rather, home is being with God—for all eternity. The Lord Jesus Christ be with you now and throughout all your summer journeys. Amen.
Rev. Dr. Cory J. Rajek, Senior Pastor, Faith Ev. Lutheran Church.
