The Peace of Knowing Christ

We live in anxious times. The reasons for this vary.
We have this ongoing COVID-19 situation. This has led to a tremendous amount of increased social and personal anxiety. We have an upcoming presidential election coming up in a little over a month. We might feel worried about the future of our country, and the course our country might take if the wrong candidate is elected.
We have increased social unrest, increased racial tension, and increased tension between the police and the public. To add to this, we all have our own personal challenges of health, money, family, etc.
There are many things in life that we can be anxious about and that we are anxious about. We long for peace. We long for serenity. We long for order and stability.
God knows our struggles. He is more acquainted with our anxieties than even we are. Because he is good and kind, he provides us hope for our uneasiness. God is not silent about how we should live in light of these challenges and struggles. While the Bible was written a long time ago, because it is the Word of God it still speaks crystal clear to us today.
In the Bible, God makes this promise to us regarding having peace. Paul writes in Philippians 4:6–7,
- “Do not be anxious about anything. Instead, in every situation, through prayer and petition with thanksgiving, tell your requests to God. And the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.”
Now I want you to notice the short phrase at the end of this verse, “in Christ Jesus.” What’s it mean? It means that God’s peace only comes through having a personal relationship with Jesus.
To receive God’s blessings, you must be united to God’s Son. God does not give this peace to those who are not “in Christ Jesus.” Peace is only found in Jesus. This maxim wonderfully summarizes what Paul is teaching: “No Jesus, no peace; know Jesus, know peace.”
If you want a life of peace, you must turn to the God of peace. The God of peace has made himself known through his Son, Jesus Christ. It is only through the forgiveness of sins that Jesus gives that you can truly have peace in this world. All other ground is sinking sand.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.