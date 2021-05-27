Reading the Rapid City Journal article from May 25 with regards to the U.S. Marshal defying the federal judge caused me great concern. This fragile democracy is in serious danger of failure when law enforcement refuses to follow the direction of our federal judiciary. Having spent 35 years teaching high school students basic civics and the function of U.S. government, there was a lot of emphasis put on the “rule of law.” What U.S. Marshal Dan Mosteller did by thumbing his nose at Judge Charles Kornmann was a flagrant violation of the “rule of law”. Mr. Mosteller may not like the judge’s request, but once he decides to ignore that request he opens the flood gates for disobedience. The rule of law is severally diminished when men like the U.S. Marshal pick and choose what rules they decide to follow. That attitude helped fuel the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Bruce Venner

Rapid City

