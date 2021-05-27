Reading the Rapid City Journal article from May 25 with regards to the U.S. Marshal defying the federal judge caused me great concern. This fragile democracy is in serious danger of failure when law enforcement refuses to follow the direction of our federal judiciary. Having spent 35 years teaching high school students basic civics and the function of U.S. government, there was a lot of emphasis put on the “rule of law.” What U.S. Marshal Dan Mosteller did by thumbing his nose at Judge Charles Kornmann was a flagrant violation of the “rule of law”. Mr. Mosteller may not like the judge’s request, but once he decides to ignore that request he opens the flood gates for disobedience. The rule of law is severally diminished when men like the U.S. Marshal pick and choose what rules they decide to follow. That attitude helped fuel the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.
Bruce Venner
Rapid City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.