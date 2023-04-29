U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.
A reliable, affordable, and secure energy supply helps to reduce energy costs, strengthen the economy, and protect our national security.

Over the last few years, though, the Biden administration has used the heavy hand of government to discourage production of conventional energy in the United States, shocking utility and fuel prices, increasing our dependence on foreign energy, and imperiling our energy security now and into the future.

