A popular winter past time for a lot of gardeners is dreamily perusing seed and plant catalogs. There’s still plenty of time for that. but how do I know this? Well, at our house we get roughly 100 billion of these catalogs each year and we’re nowhere near that figure yet. We even get a couple addressed to a cat that’s been dead for almost 20 years!
There’s something fun about imagining what next year’s garden could bring, but instead of daydreaming now it’s a great time for some spring planning that will more than pay off next year.
Before the memory of where things were in the vegetable garden fade away, make a summary of what was planted where. Draw a map, take pictures, describe in detail, whatever works best for you. Just make sure it’s something you can understand six months from now. Most important is where different crops were planted. This information will be the basis for a crop rotation plan — a plan that will serve as your guide on where to plant what in subsequent years.
Without crop rotation, yields can lower by as much as one half within just a year or two. Crop rotation helps maintain the balance of nutrients, organic matter, and microorganisms necessary for healthy soil.
Most pests and diseases only damage plants of the same botanical family, but do not hurt other plants.
Potatoes, for example, are susceptible to fungi and nematodes that locally build up over the course of a year. Those pathogens tend to have very strong negative effect on related plants like tomatoes and eggplant (and more potatoes obviously).
In addition to the reduction of dangerous pathogens, crop rotation has a positive effect on soil nutrients.
Not all plants need the same balance of nutrients. For example, beans and beets like extra manganese and tomatoes need extra calcium. Beans tend to leave more nitrogen in the soil than they take, which is very beneficial to almost all other plants, but if beans are planted in the same location year after year their yields quickly decrease.
A fairly standard four crop rotation is legumes (peas, beans, etc.) followed by leafy veggies (lettuce, herbs, cabbage, spinach, etc.), followed by fruit (cucumbers, tomatoes, squash, eggplant, peppers, melons), followed by root plants (onions, turnips, carrots, garlic, beets, radishes). So for a single plot in year one, you plant tomatoes. Then in year two that’s where your carrots go, year thre would be peas, and in year four lettuce. Unfortunately, it’s pretty rare that the space required for each crop takes the exact same space as others. Squash tends to need lots of space while root crops do not. Most gardeners also tend to have favorites and plant lots of those while others they plant much less of.
It may take a couple of years to figure how you can rotate your plants. Expect to improvise and innovate; few gardens are used or shaped like others. When in doubt about a rotation, perhaps plant an extra crop of beans, leafy greens, or even grass. It may take some time, but in the end, it’s worth it. Your garden will grow healthier plants, which in turn produce better which puts more food on your plate. After a few years of planning and fine-tuning, crop rotation can basically run itself and benefits both you and your plants!
Art Smith is a co-owner of East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 SD Hwy 34, Pierre.
