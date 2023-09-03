The sounds of June, July and August, such as aluminum baseball bat clanks, firework kabooms,\ and irrigation pivot ssspt-ssspt-ssspts, have been replaced by the cicadas’ evening serenade: zzzztzzzzts zzzzzts. Their unique love song plays from the trees like an anthem escorting us into autumn.
Every year, the leaves turn brittle, blushing in burnished colors until they let go of their branches. Children transfer their playful jollity from backyards to school playgrounds. The echo of cheering football fans drifts over stadium bleachers and into November’s chilly playoffs.
September has been part of our country’s transformation, too.
It was in September 1776, that the Continental Congress officially named the 13 colonies the “United States.” Then in September of 1787, our Congressional delegates drafted the Constitution with its famous preamble: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union…”
And while we are probably not the perfect union they hoped we would become, there have been attempts to connect us over the years. Consider the introduction of the internet, which also took place in September.
In 1993, America Online (AOL) began offering Usenet access to tens of thousands of college students — an expansion that has yet to wane. The number of internet users has increased to more than 5.3 billion people worldwide and counting.
The phenomenon was dubbed the “September that never ended” by Facebook Chief Revenue Officer David Fischer, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if “Eternal September” was added to the list of holidays we recognize this month.
Labor Day, initiated by labor unions in the 1880s, was intended to give one day of rest to those who worked physically difficult jobs seven days a week, such as blacksmiths, stone masons, seamstresses, field hands, lumberjacks and railroad builders.
Today’s labor looks a bit different, with 57% of Americans spending five or more hours a day on their smartphones.
September became National Preparedness Month in 2004, Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in 2008 and Hispanic Heritage Month in 2020. Throughout this month’s 30 days, we also pay tribute to National Food Bank Day (the first Friday in September) and Native American Day on Sept. 22. September’s international holidays include Literacy Day (Sept. 8), Day of Peace (Sept. 21), and Sign Language Day (Sept. 23).
Yet, if these are still not enough to bring us together, perhaps Americans can coalesce around National Pizza Day (Sept. 5), Teddy Bear Day (Sept. 8), Play-Doh Day (Sept. 16), or “Talk Like a Pirate Day” (Sept. 19).
Regardless of who we are as Americans or what holidays we choose to celebrate, I pray you find this month of September to be one of personal growth, a calendar of new beginnings, and a harvest of meaningful relationships.
Jeanne Schieffer is a 1982 Riggs High School graduate who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of South Dakota and a Master of Arts from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. She is a freelance writer, a development director and a professional communications consultant. She lives in Columbus, Nebraska, and can be reached at threesidescolumn@gmail.com.
