Extremes simultaneously come to my mind when I think of Thanksgiving.
For most people, the traditional Thanksgiving would be similar to the almost perfect, almost sappy, world seen in a Norman Rockwell painting. The entire family is dressed for the annual get-together, all are sitting around a well-decorated dining room table. The dishes, bowls and platters are filled with enticing and colorful food, yet paling in comparison to the huge, deliciously browned turkey that dominates the center of the table. The male head of the family is prepared to carve the bird to continue the merriment, as joyful family members cheer on the occasion.
For some people, the Eric Enstrom photo of an old man praying comes to mind. In “Grace,” the old man, with white-hair and white beard, is praying over a small loaf of bread and a wooden bowl of broth. He is no longer youthful and spry. He is alone. He has little. Yet, he still gives thanks in prayer.
Neither world is real, at least for the vast majority of people in this modern day and age. Most thoughts of Thanksgiving bring varying distortions between these two extremes. Or, sadly, some people can’t imagine any kind of thanks.
Norman Rockwell might be saddened that perfect families are rare. The head of the house might be a single parent. Often members are not present, because of death, distance, commitments to other relatives, or they are just no longer closely involved with today’s stretched and over-extended family.
Lavish food on a beautiful table may just not be possible. Paying the heating bill comes before overflowing the counter with items that are not the basics. The 30-pound turkey is often a far smaller meal, from which there will be only a day or so of precious leftovers.
Today’s family may not be as joyous as Rockwell envisioned. Worries can be pushed aside only so far, even on such a holiday. The country has troops abroad. The economy never seems to be steady. Newscasts are rarely uplifting. Individual’s health may be a personal and family trial. Rifts may exist because of divorce, remarriage, or life choice differences. Rockwell’s world would indeed be a blessing.
Yet, I don’t really see the other extreme. People do not have to be alone, with little to eat or have. There is almost always some family, be it blood relatives, neighbors, or even someone who also would cherish being on the phone for a while. Food may be from commodities, but there is more than a simple loaf of bread.
The picture of Thanksgiving, sappy or not, may represent the bountifulness of family, food, home, laughter. “Grace” shows the lack of things, but also shows the bounty of thankfulness.
My own world is somewhere in between. Funny, I long to see both extremes. Perhaps I can. There are loved ones, there is food, there is joy, even though I have to look to see them. And, there is thankfulness, not for things, but for the sheer fact that I, like that old man, am able to and desirous to give thanks.
