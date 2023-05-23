Suicides have a devastating impact on families and communities, especially in South Dakota. Together, we have the power to make a difference, to provide hope, and to save the lives of our children, neighbors, and loved ones.

Children should be full of dreams and possibilities, yet many feel despair and desperation. Recent data shows a 40 percent increase in youth suicide rates during the past decade. Death by suicide is the leading cause of death for ages 4-35. Four South Dakota counties (Oglala, Buffalo, Todd, Corson) have the highest 1 percent of suicide rates in the United States. Today, 21.5 percent of South Dakota high school students considered suicide and 11.9 percent of our high school students have attempted suicide.

