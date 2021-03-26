I’m amazed at how quickly the month of March flew by. The official start of spring has already come and gone. That can only mean one thing: Peak summer travel is nearly upon us.
Our marketing campaign, with a new theme this season of ‘GO GREAT PLACES,’ is running full speed in our target markets, and we're receiving a strong number of inquiries from all over the country.
The Governor’s Tourism Advisory Board will be meeting in Pierre on Thursday, April 8, at the Ramkota Conference Center. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Central and conclude at 3 p.m. We are limiting in-person attendance, email Harla Jessop.
The department will be conducting a webinar on shared rentals/short-term rentals in our state (Airbnb, VRBO, etc.) on April 6 at 10 a.m. Central. Doug Schinkel, director of the Business Tax Division at the Department of Revenue, will join us to discuss how short-term rental properties are taxed in our state and if they are ‘playing by the rules’ when it comes to state and local tax obligations. Register for the webinar at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lJJc9DuzRrWo48AM3USVUA.
The department will be conducting a webinar on April 20-21 to update the industry on our work. We normally do these spring meetings in-person, but this year we’ll be providing the ‘Spring Tourism Updates’ online. We also have some great outreach planned for National Travel and Tourism Week, May 2-8.
We recently received the latest Key Travel Sentiment Indicators from Longwoods International. “Almost half of American travelers report that clear health and safety protocols, and especially masks and distancing requirements, are still very important to them when choosing their destination. Thus … DO NOT roll back your protocols too quickly … nor should your stakeholders stop promoting the extra steps you are taking to keep your visitors/communities as safe as possible.”
Let’s continue to be diligent and smart as we prepare for our summer influx of visitors. I can always be contacted at James.Hagen@TravelSouthDakota.com.
