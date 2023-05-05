Ever made a dumb mistake? Ever told a joke that landed poorly? Ever regretted something you did and paid a steep price for it?
I sure have, and I bet most of you have, too. It’s part of being a human being.
In case you need a vivid example, examine the case of Austin Goss. The TV reporter, who worked for Dakota News Now in Sioux Falls, a combination newsroom for KSFY and KDLT, and KOTA Territory in Rapid City, lost his job over a failed joke.
Goss has been charged with a misdemeanor for impersonating Gov. Kristi Noem through a prank phone call he made to Dan Lederman, then the chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party, on Jan. 22. He faces a charge of using threatening, harassing, or misleading contacts through an app that displayed Noem’s personal cell number, which he had obtained while interviewing her.
Goss turned himself in to the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.
He was not handcuffed or held, and was charged and released.
But the consequences were just starting. He was fired, with his employers issuing a statement on Thursday.
“We learned of the incident involving Austin Goss late last night. Once we gathered the facts, we decided to terminate his employment with our stations. Dakota News Now and KOTA Territory were unaware of Mr. Goss’ activities and deeply regret the lack of judgment he showed, which violated our policies and is contrary to our commitment to the highest standards of journalistic integrity.”
Goss used PrankDial, an app for sending supposedly funny calls. This was called “Mafia Guy Got Vaccines” and has a gruff-sounding gangster threatening someone for stealing boxes of vaccine. It was a joke based on the COVID-19 vaccine issue that has been a major global, national and statewide story for three years.
It’s not exactly a mystery that this was intended as humor, since the recording ends “You’ve just been pranked by PrankDial.com.”
But Lederman and Noem didn’t think it was funny, and they turned the call over to authorities. They traced the IP address to Goss’ home in Fort Pierre.
Humor is a personal thing, but this wasn’t very funny, in my view. No one is laughing now, either.
Well, almost no one. I was disappointed to see some people celebrate his termination on Twitter, and I responded to those comments online. Of course, then a couple people attacked me, because Twitter. These critics have disagreed with some stories he has covered, accusing him of favoring Noem and being a conservative ally, although others accused him of being “woke.”
That’s unsocial media, where people are ready to fire off spiteful and often uninformed comments in an instant.
I never saw any evidence of that. While I have never met Austin, he and I have exchanged messages and talked about stories. I found him to be a bright, dedicated and plugged-in reporter who broke several big stories and did solid work for his TV stations.
Now, at 26, married with two kids and another one on the way, Goss finds himself out of work, facing a criminal charge and dealing with less-than-flattering coverage across South Dakota.
Blogger extraordinaire Cory Allen Heidelberger was quick to dismiss allegations that Goss has been a Noem lapdog.
“If I thought like the MAGA-GOP Freedom Caucus, I’d it say it’s darned peculiar that the guy the state fingers as the hacker of the Governor’s phone is a good Pierre reporter who dug into Noem’s campaigning and Administration,” Cory posted. “He was more of a thorn in Noem’s side than an ally.”
This incident reminded me of Jay Leno’s most-celebrated moment as the host of “The Tonight Show,” when movie star Hugh Grant came on as a guest on July 10, 1994, after being busted with hooker Divine Brown in a car.
“What the hell were you thinking?” Leno asked, correctly, since Grant was dating the gorgeous Elizabeth Hurley. It drew a massive audience and allowed Leno to pass rival David Letterman and settle in for a long run as the winner in the late-night TV wars.
I hope he remains in the state. We need more talented and dedicated journalists like him in South Dakota, not fewer.
The difference for most of us was, our termination wasn’t a statewide story.
And I thought I was having a bad day. After six weeks of pain and discomfort in my left knee, I had an MRI performed early Thursday. It found no ligament damage, as a doctor feared, but as I limped back to my car — I arrived at the Sanford Hospital before their valet service started — I wrenched my knee.
I was frozen on the spot, in agonizing pain. A kind young man parked his pickup and helped me to my car, and I saw my doctor five hours later. Some medicine to reduce the pain and a plan for physical therapy offers a glimpse of better, more mobile days.
But while I wouldn’t wish the pain I felt on Thursday on anyone, I know one South Dakota reporter who had a much worse day. Here’s hoping Austin Goss gets past his problem as well — and leaves joke calls to the Jerky Boys and other pranksters.
Tom Lawrence, a fourth-generation South Dakota, has written for numerous newspapers, including The Black Hills Pioneer, The Sioux Falls Argus Leader, The New York Times and other news organizations across the country. He lives in Sioux Falls. Contact him at sdwriter26@gmail.com.
