Have you ever noticed the different readouts while working out on a treadmill or other cardio machines? Chances are you have seen these pop up once or twice while working out, but probably ignore it like I do (unless looking at the time remaining). Let me introduce you to one of these measurements, called a MET.
Now I am assuming that everyone knows what a MET is. Simply put, it’s a pro baseball player who plays for a team that usually gets owned by the Yankees. The New York Mets is a team that most can ignore, my household growing up was the exception since my dad is from New York. Fortunately your treadmill is not telling you about a baseball. Rather, it is a way to determine the amount of energy you are exerting.
MET stands for "multiple of the resting metabolic rate" and basically equates to the amount of oxygen your body consumes when you're not moving. That number is then compared to the level of exertion you create when moving at a particular intensity. For example if are biking at 5 METs you are consuming 5 times the amount of oxygen than when resting. As confusing as this may sound, there’s more. MET is also used as a method to indicate and compare the absolute aerobic intensity and energy expenditures of different physical activities. In this context the concept of MET is also used to prescribe exercise in clinical settings, such as in rehabilitation of patients with cardiovascular diseases. Tables of experimentally estimated typical MET values for exercise and other physical activities can be found all over the internet.
To help you determine how many calories you use during various activities, scientists recommend this common measure, a MET, the amount of energy you use when you sleep. It comes out to about one kilo-calorie per kilogram of body weight, or one half a calorie per pound. For example, a 130-pound person burns 60 calories per hour during sleep. A 155-pounder uses 70 calories per hour. When you ride a bicycle at 12 miles per hour, you are exercising at about ten METS or 10 times the amount of energy that you use during sleep. That's the same as running a 10-minute mile, playing racquetball competitively, jumping rope at a moderate pace or playing a soccer game. To show you how much you increase your metabolism during exercise, consider that 10 METS are equal to five times as much energy as you use when you wash dishes, shop, cook, iron or walk at a leisurely pace.
Understanding your METS level can help you to improve your overall fitness level. On average, both men and women should have a MET level that ranges from 8-10 during intense exercise. While these numbers are not easy to achieve, regular exercise, METs monitoring, and determination will help you reach your MET goal.
Aaron Fabel, B.A in Exercise Science and Wellness, is the CEO at the Oahe Family YMCA. He can be reached by email at ajfabel@oaheymca.org
