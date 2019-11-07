Utility update for Pierre

We have had no shortage of unexpected concerns with our utilities in Pierre this year. Primarily, I’m referring to the sanitary sewer line failure in Griffin Park and the failure of one of our electrical substations this fall.
The good news is, our staff has been able to find short-term solutions to eliminate any major ongoing impacts to our citizens. I’m also encouraged by the fact that long-term solutions are within reach for both the sewer line and the substation.
Griffin Park Sanitary SewerWorking with specialty contractors, the city has installed a new manhole and 520 feet of new sanitary sewer line that is better able to handle the challenging conditions of the saturated soil in Griffin Park. We have approximately 110 feet of sewer line left to go, as well as installation of another manhole. If the weather and river levels hold, the project is on schedule to be complete within two weeks.
To avoid major impacts on our customers, the city established a bypass line to pump the waste product around the problem area. Because of this, we were able to mitigate customer impact.
Additionally, the city has been able to leverage the rebuilding of Wells Avenue to better position our sanitary sewer lines. In addition to adding new underground water lines and rebuilding the street, the city added underground sanitary sewer lines to redirect sewer flow away from areas of the community that are susceptible to high water levels – like our waterfront property. Weather and asphalt contractor permitting, Wells Avenue should be resurfaced and open for business next week.
Electric SubstationIn mid-October, a failure at one of substations knocked out power to nearly a fourth of our community. We recently found out that the failure was the result of a faulty sensor. Although, the power failure was certainly an inconvenience, a sensor is a relatively inexpensive and easy fix.
That means, by the time the temperatures really plummet here in Pierre, our electrical infrastructure should be positioned to handle the increased electrical load that comes with cold weather.
Although the general public may not think about utility infrastructure on a daily basis, in city government, we think about it all the time. We are constantly doing maintenance on our infrastructure and modernizing our systems to help ensure reliable utility services. Just last year, we completed upgrades to one of our three city-owned substations, and we’re currently in the midst of a major overhaul to one of our other substations. That work is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
These likely won’t be the last time we have unexpected complications with our utilities, but I am confident that our team is doing everything we can to prevent as many problems as possible.
