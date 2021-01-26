Paul, imprisoned for preaching Christ, trains Timothy.
The New Testament contains these encouraging words in the first chapter of 2 Timothy.
It’s been many years since I was in seminary, but I know how crucial is on-going formation: intellectual, spiritual, moral, and pastoral. And the first 14 verses of the 2 Timothy letter have a little bit of each.
These eight steps help me set it in order.
1. Gift of God. It all begins with the Almighty. Faith, hope, and love are gifts of God, to save and send us forth as children of grace, mercy, and peace.
2. Received through parents and the imposition of hands. Timothy learned from his mother Eunice and Grandmother Lois, so was ready to be formed in Jesus and commissioned with laying on of hands.
3. Not cowardice. Evil and apathy can scare us. Paul encourages Timothy to overcome.
4. Stir into flame. The fire is begun by the Holy Spirit. The one receiving kindles it.
5. Power, love, and self-control. The strength comes from divine source, and is shown in sacrificial love and disciplined dedication to the mission.
6. Testimony. By his experience Timothy was confident in the rich trust of the gospel shown in his words and actions.
7. Bear a share of hardship. Jesus was the perfection of truth in love, and was hated by his own people. Christian sons and daughters follow that way.
8. For "the will of God is the promise of life in Christ Jesus." Christian ministers have a sacred beginning and we have a path, for life today and life eternal.
On Sunday Jan. 31 at noon, I will join others from around the state at the Capitol for the Annual March for Life. This has been a peaceful testimony walk, and I have been with it since my assignment to Fort Pierre in 2014. We proclaim the dignity of life, from conception in mother’s womb, through all the pains of years, with respect for the vulnerable, unto a natural death in God’s timing.
And I am inspired by the outpouring of prayer and donations for those displaced by the fire earlier this month.
Christ saved us and called us to a holy life.
