While awaking February 2, I read about Candlemas Day. It’s 40 days after Christmas, and celebrates when Joseph and Mary brought Jesus to the Temple, to fulfill the prescriptions of the law. Luke’s gospel tells of the elders Simeon and Anna, awaiting a Savior, seeing the child Jesus, and giving thanks to God.
They were ready for the moment because they had prepared.
Their hopes were set on God fulfilling the promise made long ago.
On that day, they held Eternal Love in the baby Jesus.
This Bible story is a wonderful lesson, for the ordinary ways God wants to work in a disciples’ life each day. One can remember the promised salvation and know it is reliable, be ready for the renewal of such love for daily need, and await the final completion beyond our human sight.
I was reading about Candlemas online, when I also saw the death notice for the American actor Hal Holbrook. In my college years, I watched the impressive play by Thornton Wilder, Our Town, on TV, with Holbrook as the “Stage Manager” of the production. The writing penetrates into our deepest human situation, and Holbrook’s voice makes you want to trust him.
The message of the play is that people waste time worrying, focusing so much on the details of work so as to miss the profound connections right under our nose. The artistry of this play teaches a profound lesson.
“Emily: "Does anyone ever realize life while they live it...every, every minute?” Stage Manager: "No. Saints and poets maybe...they do some.” ― Thornton Wilder, Our Town
Such is the gift of life from an Eternal God. Blinding is the daily work, the hardships, the regrets. Saints and poets see, by grace, the love which binds us eternally.
