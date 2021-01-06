On Tuesday we laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery the mortal remains of Ollie Redden. He was born some 93 years ago, and raised on the Peoria Flats, on land now under water above Oahe Dam.
Sitting in the parking lot of our church was the car he restored and drove in many city parades: a 1949 Jeepster he purchased in 1960, and kept in a barn, until he had raised his kids, and had the money to restore it even more. He was a charter member of the Prairie Rattlers Antique Car Club.
A good practical man was Ollie: faithful to God and family, country and church. He served in military during Korean War era, and was a proud Legion member these many years. He drove the Department of Disabled American Veterans van over 100,000 miles, taking the “old men”, some younger than him, for their VA appointments to Fort Meade.
My connection with him started six years ago, after his wife Angie died. I heard him tell of his work in building our parish hall.
When he spoke it was worth hearing, and when he looked at me, I felt respected.
As the darkness came earlier last month, he drove to church early on Saturday afternoons, so he could be home before dark. We’d say a short prayer in an empty church, and he knelt in a humble confidence born of years of faithfulness. Turns out those prayers were the last words I heard from him.
His death was a peaceful one. Christmas Eve dinner was with his local family, and he fell with lung disease that night, taken to Avera hospital.
He was a skilled craftsman, and he had mostly finished small benches ready to give away.
In my preparation for his funeral, I recalled the words of Jesus: “I am the way and the truth and the life.” It is the faith and work of a Christian to imitate the Savior, and in the life of Ollie were these practical, faithful actions:
The first step of love, of following the way, is to show up. and Ollie did. Then one speaks the words of truth and goodness that help, and like so many of his generation, Ollie spoke with dignity. And then a Christian makes good on promises, sacrificially serving, drawing strength from the Savior, and giving in return to God and the people nearby and afar.
Jesus wants us to participate in his saving work. I was blessed by Ollie’s good example.
