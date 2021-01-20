Our nation has faced a lot of pain in the past 12 months.
COVID happened, which not only changed our lives, but also sparked division amongst each other about how we should respond to it. Do we shutdown, do we wear masks, do we distance from one another? Echoes of both yes and no rippled throughout the country, and we became more divided.
This Summer, we faced an eruption of cries for justice sparked by the death of George Floyd. Many protested that we need to end the racism that is in our systems and our hearts, but others were more focused on the rioting, looting, and concern for police officers. Shouts from both sides echoed, anger continues to rise, and we became more divided.
On top of it all, this election year was contentious. Need I say more? We became more divided.
I confess to you, I certainly have my own opinions on the many issues our nation and world faces, but what breaks my heart the most is our collective negligence to turn toward our neighbor.
In the face of all this division I have found myself going more to liturgy and hymns as a way to find peace and inspiration to move forward. One liturgy that I wish to share with you is the Healing of the Nations. It is a prayer in the form of a song. The song has a pattern of naming every single nation in the world, interjected with the congregation singing, “Peace be yours” after each nation is named.
After each continent, a refrain plays, and it goes like this, “For the healing of the nations, we pray to you oh God.” Peace be yours, for the nations to be healed; it is not just the United States that has experienced great pain, but our world.
But I do want to stay focused on our nation and our communities because this is my home, as it is yours, and I want to see it prosper. This is what my heart deeply desires and cries out to God, that all people in our nation hear the words, “Peace be yours.”
Part of why I love this liturgy so much is that every nation is named. It is not just the nations that we like, it is not just the nations we know well; every single nation is mentioned. I believe a substantial part of the divisions in our country stem from the fundamental issue that peoples' voices do not feel heard. And so, they cry out, and they are crying out so loud from so many corners of our nation that they are colliding against each other battling for space.
Call me optimistic or utopian, but perhaps we could begin the process of healing if everyone gathered together to name their experiences and stories. And we need to validate and name our experiences together, as one voice, as one song, that honors the distinctiveness of all perspectives. We need to sing one song, that names our need for healing, and to respond, saying, “Peace be yours.”
My prayer for you is that your story can be heard and named. I pray that you find peace in the midst of division. I also pray that you are challenged to listen to the stories of others, and hear their voice as well. The beauty of the Healing of the Nations is that it is sang together, on behalf of all. For everyone needs the presence of God in their lives. You are included, and called to include others. To receive and reciprocate the much needed words, “Peace be yours.”
