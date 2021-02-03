God has a sense of humor. He gave me the name “Chance,” and yet I don’t believe in “chance.”
Obviously, I believe in myself — I believe I’m a real person. I have thoughts, a heartbeat, and relationships. I, “Chance,” am real. However, I reject the concept of “chance.”
Merriam Webster defines the concept of “chance” this way: “Something that happens unpredictably without discernible human intention or observable cause.” “Chance” concerns events that are random, purposeless, and meaningless. I reject that understanding of “chance.”
I believe in God. I believe that God is in control of every event. I believe all events — whether on the molecular level or on the celestial level — have a divinely-intended purpose. This conviction excludes the concept of “chance.” Belief in a God-ordained sense of purpose and belief in chance cannot coexist. One will win out. You can’t hold them side by side.
The Bible teaches that history — past, present, and future — is playing out in exact accordance with God’s design. There’s no chance. There’s no randomness. Nothing can or does fall outside His divine purpose. Everything falls within the purview of God’s plan.
Ephesians 1:11 says that God “works all things [even pandemics and political outcomes] according to the counsel of His will.” All events have meaning. That meaning accords with the will of God.
King Nebuchadnezzar said that God’s “dominion is an everlasting dominion, and His kingdom endures from generation to generation; all the inhabitants of the earth are accounted as nothing, and He does according to His will. . . None can stay His hand” (Daniel 4:34–35). God’s will cannot be stopped or disrupted. His purpose will be accomplished.
Even Joe Biden’s presidency is under God’s control and purpose. The Bible teaches that God establishes political leaders. Speaking of political rulers, Paul says in Romans 13:1, “There is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God.” God institutes political leaders. They are there by His decree.
We live in a chaotic world. It’s easy to see the chaos as random. It’s easy to view all the difficulty and suffering as pointless. That type of thinking leads to despair. Don’t view reality that way. Instead, view it the way the Bible describes it. Nothing is by chance. Nothing is random. God is in control. History is saturated with divinely-intended purpose. We can have hope and peace in this world. To do so, we must reject “chance” and believe that God has a purpose for everything.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.