Presently, about half the voting populace are thrilled, while the other half will face the next administration with dubious caution.
Either way, I am committed to pray regularly for our leaders. But my trust is in the Lord. Governments rise and fall, succeed and fail on His authority.
Be assured, if you are a follower of Jesus Christ that your hope in the Lord is on solid ground. We do not have to be swayed by circumstances, nor by the whims of a fickle nation. Our Kingdom is one that never fails. When our focus is upon men we are easily disappointed, but when we fix our eyes on Jesus we are never shaken.
And should it take the world’s lies, deceptions and darkness to bring God's people to a new place of repentance, then it’ll all be worth it. Jesus once told Simon Peter that Satan would like to sift him like wheat. We may well be in the sifting stage, ourselves. We have been so comfortable for so long, that God has become not much more than a quick prayer for a parking spot and has lost His place on the throne of our hearts as sovereign King. Our eyes have been in the earthly kingdom for so long that the eternal one now seems light-years away.
Consider this, the year 2021 might be a good time to start losing earthly vision, and focus rather upon what lies ahead. Remember, the best is yet to be.
