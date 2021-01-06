I have a confession to make. I shared this with my congregation recently, and I’d like to share it with you. The confession is that I am a sinner. I do, say, and think bad things.
To be more specific, I have sinned towards others — my wife, kids, family, friends, congregation, etc. — by being too harsh. I’ve been too critical. I have not been gentle. I have corrected when I should have encouraged, chastised when I should have supported, confronted when I should have been forbearing. These tendencies have not honored God and have not benefited those around me. I have done wrong.
Now why am I sharing this with you? I’m not sharing this with you because I like to talk about my shortcomings. Confessing one’s faults is not easy. It’s like eating raw vegetables. It’s not enjoyable. It’s much easier to think of myself as God’s gift to humanity. Believing that is appealing but it’s not true. I am a sinner. Plain and simple.
The reason why I share this is to build some common ground with you. You see, you are like me. Yes, we come from different backgrounds, have different experiences, have different hobbies, outlooks, and political philosophies. All of that is true. Nevertheless, we are more alike than we are different. What unites us is greater than what divides us. Specifically, we are similar in the sense that we do bad things. Now your “bad things” might not be harshness, but it’s something else.
While we all have different sins we gravitate towards, we all, nevertheless, gravitate towards sin. We are alike in this way. You and me — we’re sinners.
When we sin, it is critical that we confess our sins. It is imperative that we recognize our wrongdoing and voice that to others.
Who should we confess to? Well first and foremost we should confess to God. Directly to Him. He doesn’t need you to talk to a priest. He hears confessions loud and clear. Tell God your sins. Ask Him to forgive you.
Next, confess your wrongdoings to others — specifically, to those you have harmed. Ask forgiveness from others. Come clean.
We all are alike. We all do bad things. Our sinful tendencies unite us. I sin. You sin. We all sin.
When you sin, which you have and you will, you need to confess those sins — first to God and then to others. Confessing is difficult. It grates on our self-confidence. Nonetheless, it is absolutely necessary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.