One piece of Lutheran theology that I find very meaningful is Luther’s priesthood of all believers. It is the idea that all people are called to serve God through their vocation, that all of us are priests, tasked with sharing the Gospel to all.
Ministers and church workers are not the only people who share the Gospel in the world, all followers of Jesus Christ must do this work.
This proclamation can take place in all spaces. Whether it is your career, your hobbies, your friend circles, or any other place you invest yourself, that is where you are called to preach the Gospel. You can be an athlete, a government worker, a cashier, a waitress, a janitor, a businessman, a full-time student, an entrepreneur, a volunteer, or, in my case, a gamer. These and all other labels we find ourselves spending time in are capable of sharing God’s love with the people you encounter.
You may be wondering, “Pastor Matt, how can your gaming or my favorite hobby possibly have anything to do with Jesus Christ?” Everything, any kind of vocation you have has everything to do with Jesus Christ. And it does not have to take the form of Bible-thumping evangelism either, you do not have to go play softball and start yelling about Jesus, that is not what I mean. My personal hobby is gaming, and I have now spent years with some of the same people. We laugh, we have fun, we have a bond. They know I am a pastor, but I do not actively bring my faith into the space every time we are together. But sometimes, I get a question or a comment that my Christian faith can help respond to. In the gaming space there are many people who have been hurt and driven out by the church, they hate the church for deeply hurting them.
I am sometimes the only Christian they have met who has not shamed them or made them feel unwelcomed. They feel safe around me because I have gained their trust, they are my friends, and because of that, I can share the Gospel. I can answer their questions and comments because of the trust we built through this common hobby of games. I can use my skills and passions as a minister to walk alongside them when questions of faith arise, and I have even heard some tell me they would like to explore faith again.
This is transformation, it is real, and it came about because I follow my vocational call, using the spiritual gifts the Holy Spirit has equipped me with, as both a minister and an enthusiast for games, to do ministry.
This is vocation, that you use your Holy Spirit-given gifts to be an ambassador of Christ to others. You only need to be yourself, and be willing to walk alongside people in their journey.
You do not have to be an expert on scripture, know every church father, read every theology book, and so on, you have to be the you God created you to be. There are countless spiritual gifts that the Holy Spirit has given us, therefore, there are countless ways to bring Christ to our
neighbor. How does your vocation bring you to places where no one else can go? Go there, be you, trust in the Holy Spirit, that there may be times where you can proclaim the Gospel through the gifts that you have. My prayer for you is that you take time to discern what your spiritual gifts are, and to also discern where those gifts make take you. May you go forth, confident in the
ways God has equipped you, for the sake of sharing the Good News of our Lord, Jesus Christ, to the ones you can connect with. Amen.
