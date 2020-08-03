“When morning guilds the skies, My heart awaking cries: May Jesus Christ be praised! The night becomes as day, When from the heart we say: May Jesus Christ be praised!
The lyrics to this hymn were written in the 19th century, but remain timeless. We wait for the morning. We long for the black of night to be finished, the hard times to be over, the sickness to be healed, the loneliness to never return, and the pain to stop.
Yet when the darkness still overshadows and when the suffering lingers, only Jesus Christ can usher in soul relief. For most of us, those painful hours are long and tedious. They are exaggerated by anxiety. Our somber soliloquy then ascends to the throne room of God where the hope of heaven streams daylight in to our darkened room.
Weeping may last for the night but joy comes in the morning. Psalm 30:5b. Life’s hard, but Jesus is light to a darkened path. Are you suffering today? Concerned? Anxious? Do you feel as if you’re all alone even in a room-full of people and long for the sun to peer over the distant horizon?
We’ve all been there. Hold on to the fringe of His garment. Joy is a prayer’s breath away.
