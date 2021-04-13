Watch Your Mouth

Last night my wife and I were talking to my son when he reminded us of a verse he had memorized in church several years ago.
“Words can cut like a sword or bring healing” (Proverbs 12:18). Since then, that verse has been rolling around in my head. The Bible has a lot to say about the power of our words, especially in Proverbs. Proverbs 16:24 says, “Gracious words are a honeycomb, sweet to the soul and healing to the bones.”
Both of these verses paint a dynamic picture of how powerful our words can be. We can often be so intentional about how we approach our careers, financial decisions, relationships, or free time, but when it comes to our words it seems so easy to let them just come out of our mouth without much thought.
The problem is, no matter how much we might want to, we can’t unsay the things we’ve said.
As I’m sure we’ve all experienced, words can hold a lot of power in our lives, for good or bad. The words spoken over us can give us strength and courage to believe for great things, or they can tear us down and leave us dejected and believing we will never amount to anything.
The Message vividly paraphrases this in Proverbs 18:21, “Words kill, words give life; they’re either poison or fruit — you choose.”
That gives us a pretty compelling challenge as followers of Jesus. Sometimes one of the most powerful ways we can show His love to others is by choosing to give life to them through the words we speak.
If you want God to use you, might I suggest you start with your words, because if you want them to, they can bring incredible life. The choice is yours.
