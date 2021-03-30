For God says, "At just the right time, I heard you. On the day of salvation, I helped you," - 2 Corinthians 6:2. Indeed, the "right time" is now. Today is the day of salvation.
Through the ministry of Christian Motorcyclists Association (CMA) a 104-year-old nursing home resident found Jesus. Several motorcyclists went to the senior residence to share their faith in a worship service. At the close of the service an invitation was provided to receive Christ.
“Anyone wanting to be assured of heaven, to know their sins have been forgiven and publicly acknowledge their desire to repent and receive Christ, please lift your hand.” Lucy lifted her hand. A lady biker then knelt on the floor beside this dear lady. Her body was failing but her mind was sharp. The scriptures about Jesus were carefully and personally presented.
Finally, the question was asked: “Lucy, has there ever been a time in your life when you confessed your sin to God and asked Jesus to forgive you?” She responded, “No, I have never done this. I had a mother who prayed for me and never stopped until she died. But, personally, I have yet to trust Jesus.” The biker asked, “Today, would you like to receive the forgiveness of God, say yes to Jesus and know you’re going to heaven?” Lucy said, “Well dearie, don’t you think it’s about time?”
If God is speaking to you, then the time is right. Don’t worry about what others think. Don’t let your political views in this polarized climate get in the way. This is eternity we’re talking about! There are plenty of people who have missed heaven simply because of pride.
You may even be thinking, how could I possibly turn from who I am to become a follower of Jesus Christ? Be assured, if you don’t “turn” then there is no hope of God’s forgiveness. Turning means repentance and repentance is the first step to eternal life. God then takes all the other steps. Securing eternal life by God’s grace ain’t that hard, dearie. Don’t let anything stop you from coming to the cross.
