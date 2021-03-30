Two articles for Faith Matters. I'd like to call them "bookends" because one has to do with the beginning of Holy Week (Palm Sunday) and the other the end of Holy Week (Easter).
I wish Palm Sunday was as easy as the crowd made it look and sound. I wish we only had to wave our palms, sing our hosannas, offer blessings, and then just go to lunch. But it is not that easy. Palm Sunday is the doorway into Holy Week, the last few days of Jesus' earthly life, and it is not an easy week.
Holy Week is about real life stuff and it hits close to home. The truth is I am always a bit ambivalent about Holy Week. I come with joy, anticipation and hope but I also come with some dread, resistance and fear. Maybe you also come with questions and conflicted feelings as well.
If we take this week seriously how could we not have confused feelings? If we truly understand what it means for Jesus to be the Messiah and his triumphal entry into Jerusalem we might have some questions about carrying the palms. If we realize where this parade is going and what it will ask of us we might want to pause and take another look.
Palm Sunday is not just that but it is also the Sunday of the Passion. Jesus' entrance into Jerusalem will also involve an exit. The victory parade of Palm Sunday is the funeral procession of the Passion Sunday. It begins with the crowds shouting "Hosanna" to ending with Jesus giving a loud cry and breathing his last.
There are big moments in each of our lives when we need to slow down, maybe even stop and think about what it is that we are getting ourselves into. Are we ready for this? What does it mean? What will it ask of me? Do I have what it takes? Am I prepared for what is to come? Can I see through to the end? Every single day of Holy Week is one of those days.
I am not suggesting that we ought to change our minds and avoid this week but just the opposite. We need to be present, fully present, to all this week has to offer. We need to show up with all that we are and all that we have. Isn't this what Jesus did? According to Mark's gospel, "He entered Jerusalem and went into the temple; and when he looked around at everything, as it was already late, he went out to Bethany with the twelve." (Mark 11: 11) It was a strange ending to what is known as the triumphal entry. Maybe, however, it is necessary. It that is what Jesus does maybe we should too. Maybe we need to look around at everything before we go any further into this week.
So take a look around at everything in your heart. What do you feel? Where does it hurt? What's causing the pain? Are you carrying guilt? What things have you and done and left undone? What scares you? What do you want to escape from? What parts of you are dying? Where is your life overcome by darkness? What is the dis-ease of your heart? Take a look around in your heart for that is what Jesus did.
I don't think think he just looked around and left. I think he looked at everything so that he might take it with him and carry it with him through Holy Week. So must we. What then will you carry into this week? What will you bring and offer?
The triumphal entry is not about the ride on the colt, the palms or hosannas. The triumph is in taking a look around at everything and leaving nothing behind.
