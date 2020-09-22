What does it mean to be fair?

What does forgiveness mean to each of us? There would be as many answers as those who are reading this article.
In Matthew, Jesus encouraged us that if we have been wronged by someone that the first step to reconciliation would to meet with that person in private. Reconciliation is forgiveness.
Jesus told his disciples to forgive seventy times seven. This means that we should all keep the door open for forgiveness to happen.
Turning to the Book of Genesis, Joseph, son of Jacob, forgave his brothers. This lead to the healing of their relationships with one another. Healing is forgiveness. These are examples of God's radical forgiveness where it not only requires us to release our offenders but ourselves as well.
In Matthew 20: 1-16 a vineyard owner hires five different groups of laborers at different times. As each new wave of workers arrived in the field, their assumption had to have been that each would be paid proportionally to the time they put in the field. When it cam time to be paid, every group was paid the same no matter what time they started. The earliest group grumbled that this was an unfair deal. As Jesus' parables were known to do, they confounded the listener; they upset our assumptions and expectations about how the world should operate. So the vineyard owner responded to their anger saying, "What have I cheated you out of? I kept my deal. You were paid fairly - the amount we agreed on. It is my field. My money. My business. Am I not allowed to do what I choose with what belongs to me?" And here is the kicker, "Or are you envious because I am generous?"
Jonah 3: 10- 4: 11 is a story about a man and a whale that has been shaking up readers for over 2,500 years. Jonah, a prophet of God, is running away from God's call to deliver God's message of repentance not to the Israelites, but to the enemies of Israel, the Assyrians. Their capital was Nineveh. God had the nerve to call Jonah to deliver this message to a nation whose actions and political practices were abhorrent to the Israeliites. Instead of obeying, Jonah takes the first boat in the opposite direction from Nineveh. Jonah is not running from God out of fear of what he is called to do. He is running because he knows God well enough to know what is going to happen. His God is a God of not only of second but endless chances.
But hallelujah God is not like humans! God is bigger than us. God's nature is merciful, slow to anger and ready to forgive. Clearly it is easier said than done to have compassion for one's enemy. But God models for us the antidote to hatred for one's enemies is to have compassion for them. A radical forgiveness.
God's ultimate desire for us is not retribution but relationship. It is we who keep ourselves separated from each other and from God. When we hold on tightly to our pain and resentment, and refuse to feel compassion toward our enemy or ourselves, we become shackled by it and the separation grows.
So Jonah does deliver a sermon that consists of just five words in Hebrew (eight in English): "Forty days more and Nineveh will be overthrown!" A miracle occurs! The people of Nineveh repent. The king calls for a complete overhaul of their violent and oppressive systems.
But instead of rejoicing Jonah is furious and accused God: "I knew you would do that! It is just like you to forgive!" God replied, "What is it to you? What right do you have to be angry?" Remember what the vineyard owner said to the angry workers: what is it to you? Not your business. My business. It is not about you! Or are you envious of my generosity?
Do we at times prefer divine judgement rather than God's grace for our enemies? Could it be that it is we who want retribution, not God? We say that we are disturbed by an image of a judging God, yet somewhere down deep it is WE who cannot let go of that image. Maybe we take pleasure in knowing that some folks eventually will get their come-uppence, get their just desserts.
Like children, we desire fairness. If he hits me, I will hit him back. If she hurts me, I will hurt her back. But God says, that is not how it goes. I was gracious to Nineveh, I was gracious to the vineyard workers and I am gracious to each of you. Therefore, you must be gracious to each other.
This is the radical nature of God. Mercy is not getting what we deserve. Grace is getting what we do not deserve. Compassion is God sticking with us even when we are at our worse.
It is not fair! It is not easy. But in God's way, it is just. And if we are genuinely honest with ourselves, it is exceedingly good news for all of us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.