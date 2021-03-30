What does Jesus’ resurrection mean to you?

Christians will soon celebrate Easter. This holiday is when Christians remember and celebrate the bodily resurrection of the God-man, Jesus Christ. You know this, of course. What is less known are the personal implications that the resurrection of Jesus has for all of us.
Yes, Jesus rose from the dead, but what difference does it make?
First, Jesus’ resurrection means that we can have hope. The Bible says that death is our enemy (1 Cor 15:26). Experience also teaches us this. We fear death will take us from our loved ones, and we fear death will take our loved ones from us. No matter our wealth, beauty, or status, death is our end.
How depressing! However, Jesus offers and supplies us with victory over death. The Bible says that those who believe in Christ will rise from the dead as he did. Jesus’ resurrection means that we have hope beyond the grave. Death need not be the end.
Second, Jesus’ resurrection means that God’s redemption applies to both the spiritual and the physical. Sometimes when we contemplate salvation, we think of it in only spiritual terms. That is, we’ll be like angels one day, floating on the clouds like ghosts. That’s not redemption. The Bible teaches that salvation entails the physical. It involves our bodies. Jesus’ literal, physical resurrection means that the whole cosmos —bodies, stars, trees, and plants — will be redeemed by God. God cares about the physical, along with the spiritual. Jesus’ resurrection shows us that.
Third, Jesus’ resurrection means that Jesus is Lord. Through the resurrection, Jesus conquered our greatest enemy, death. He is victor and conqueror. Jesus now has an incorruptible body. He can never be harmed. He can never be hurt. He reigns as the exalted God-man. All people will one day bow to him in submission and honor (Phil 2:10-11).
To summarize: Jesus has done tremendous acts of kindness for you. There’s no more relevant person than Jesus. He provides us what we need — hope, redemption, and protection. He rose. He lives. He reigns. And he offers you what you need. Will you trust him this Easter? May God bless you richly through the resurrection of Jesus Christ by the power of the Holy Spirit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.