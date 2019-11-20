There are several popular fall plants and one of those is the mum. Mums grow in nice, rounded forms and reliably produce flowers in the whites, reds, oranges, yellows, pinks, and purples with little to moderate help from the gardener. With the right mum variety selection and proper care, some mums can become permanent residents of your garden.
There are two main categories of mums; “florist” and “garden” mums. Florist mums aren't winter hardy but are quite spectacular with dense flowers, compact growth habits, and are favored for putting in fall pots. With our recent weather any floral mums would've fatally bit the dust already if they were left outside. Garden mums also have wilted by now, but the difference between the two types of mum is the florist's mum is dead while the garden mum probably isn't.
So instead of throwing away a perfectly healthy garden mum, your first inclination is probably to plant it. Well, don't, or at least not yet anyway! There's a relatively easy process to follow that will get the garden mum ready for planting when the proper time comes. But I think it's easier to understand what mums don't like which then says to avoid planting them in the fall.
The one thing that kills more garden mums than anything else is poor drainage or roots that are
constantly wet. Consider the ground right now, which is fairly representative of average for this time of year. We've had some light precipitation, day time temps are somewhat cool, night time temps are consistently below freezing, and all trees, shrubs, and other plants have dropped most if not all of their leaves. So, consequently their water use is very reduced resulting in high soil moisture. See the problem?
So instead of planting now, plant in the spring so their roots can become well established by the fall and get them through next year's winter. But to get these plants to spring they need to first overwinter this year. To do that, repot them into larger containers - from a gallon container go to a three or even five gallon container - and keep them outside and watered until late November. Then put them in an unheated garage or sheltered area for the winter, giving them about 1 cup of water per month. Come spring take them back outside, trim back the dead stems, and water well. Keep an eye out for green buds coming from the extreme base of the stems or the ground around the stems indicating they've made it through winter and are ready to be planted in the ground. Choose a full-sun site that has good drainage. Alternatively the mums can be left in the pot getting ready for your fall colors.
In addition to liking full sun and good drainage, garden mums like periodic liquid fertilizations spread throughout the growing season or a single top dressed slow-release fertilizer in mid-spring. Pinch them back a couple of times up to July 4th to keep them more compact, and come fall you'll have a beautifully blooming plant in the fall.
Art Smith is a co-owner of East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 SD Hwy 34, Pierre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.