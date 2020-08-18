Do you remember the puzzle game called What's Wrong with this Picture? Reading the encounter between Jesus and the Canaanite woman from Matthew 15: 20-28 would certainly bring this game to mind.
His response, or lack of, is not the Jesus that I know. She was asking him to heal her daughter but Jesus flat-out ignores her. In her frustration she started to shout at him, and he told her that he had only been sent out to the Jews- not the Gentiles like her.
She does not give up. She knelt before Jesus and pleaded saying, "Lord, help me!" His answer? "It is not fair to take the children's food and throw it to the dogs." To be called a dog is the worst insult anyone could receive, however she countered back with, "Yes, Lord, yet even the dogs eat the crumbs that fall from their master's table." This probably took Jesus aback. This became an epiphany for him. A time of growth for him. He then told her, "Woman, great is your faith! Let it be done for you as you wish." Her daughter was healed instantly.
This is a difficult story. A picture that does not seem right because through the words of Matthew we are witnesses to a Jesus, on the surface at least, being harsh and unloving. People have been trying to figure out why Jesus responded in this way to her. Maybe the word dog meant puppy. Maybe Jesus treated her harshly to test his disciples' understanding of God. Or maybe he was saying to the woman, "my disciples regard Gentiles as dogs. Now what do you and I have to say about that?" Still we may ask what's wrong with this picture?
Maybe the following theory will help. This story comes from an early time in Jesus' ministry and shows a stage of growth in the development of his understanding of God's values. Remember Jesus was raised a Jew, trained to be a rabbi and had a faith that considered Gentiles as repulsive, unclean and taboo. Jesus was stuck in this mindset. So his encounter with the woman was a clash of cultures. Also how could he even begin to focus on the needs of the Gentiles when he had so little time to devote to his ministry among the Jews. Her words however caused his heart to respond to her and open the door to ministry to all people.
Despite how anyone might view this strange encounter between Jesus and the Canaanite woman, we get a glimpse of the early Christian Church and their inner struggle from being a regional sect of Judaism into a universal religion for all people. This revolution in thinking and experience is part of the legacy of those who began to spread the Good News of God in Christ throughout the world.
So understanding Jesus' experience is essential for all of our spiritual, emotional and cultural health in today's world. While we are living in a global pandemic, we face deep struggles over racial inequality, objections to that view, and other strong opinions and beliefs. We all need to ask about current conflicts with the question what's wrong with this picture?
To correct it, we can learn from Jesus. His encounter with the woman, he remained silent, at first letting her talk. We too need to listen to the stories of others unlike us, being open-minded, being tolerant, respectful that can lead to a more loving community. We know what others may not - that no one is a "dog" and that everyone, everyone - is a beloved child of God, all deserving of God's grace found through Jesus Christ.
What's wrong with the picture of today's America and the world? We as followers of Christ are called to change the wrong to right when we encounter it. We need to do it by listening, patience and love. This is living out the legacy which those first Christians passed down to us reflecting the love of God.
