Spring 2012 was a time of chaotic activity in our household. My wife, Joyceann, and I were immersed in the purging and packing of preparing for a move from Sioux Falls to Mitchell. Our home would soon go on the market, but not before a list of necessary updates and deferred maintenance items could be checked off as completed.
Fortunately, our next-door neighbor, Scott, had recently launched a home improvement business and was available to do what we could not do for ourselves, which was just about everything. As work began, we had energy and high expectations. “We’ll have this place ready to go in no time,” we confidently assumed.
The enthusiasm of the initial weeks overshadowed the daily inconveniences of living with boxes and the construction mess.
Then, after about a month, we “hit the wall.” The reservoir of patience was rapidly draining.
We were tired. We wanted this all to be over. I let Scott know we would be heading out of town for a long weekend, even though there was so much more yet to be done. A respite from the situation was essential to preserving our dwindling well-being. Our normally friendly Norwegian Elkhound, Bjorn, was becoming more prone to snarl at Scott as he worked. Scott’s assessment was that Bjorn also had “hit the wall.” When fatigue sets in and emotional strength is depleted, and disorientation grows, be wary of the wall that’s probably looming just ahead.
Recently, I’ve been hearing more and more from other people, “I’m exhausted.” “My energy is drained.” “I just want this COVID thing to be over.” “I want to give my loved ones, my close friends a hug.” “I’m tired of having to cancel all my plans.”
I listen to these statements and there’s at least a part of me saying, “me too.” I know it could be worse. For others, the impacts have been devastating to one’s health or financial stability. We’re all in this together and to ignore the degree of individual and collective loss and deny ourselves the means of respite needed to endure for the long haul is to risk becoming trapped by the “wall.” Whatever the form of respite we choose, such as reading, resting, retreating, camping, boating, fishing, etc., we just need to keep ourselves and others as safe as possible in this pandemic environment.
There’s another respite option I recommend for us all. Modeled and taught by Jesus, prayer is not only a renewing experience, prayer is a pathway through and beyond the wall. Jesus often prayed alone. When facing the greatest challenges, he invited others to pray with him. In the Garden of Gethsemane, he instructed his disciples they should, “Pray that you won’t give into temptation.” With his own prayers he sought strength against the temptation to do anything less than the Father’s perfect will. Prayer’s impact is amplified when we pray together.
A member of our congregation has shared with me a prompting God has placed upon her heart. This prompting is a call to prayer, a call to pray with one another with a prayer to unite us in crying out to God, even as many of us are feeling the weight of these days and mounting anxiety and emptiness. The prayer is a concrete and beneficial step we can take in order to help overcome the obstacles before us. Here’s the plain and simple content. God, we know that all things are possible with you. We need your help and guidance and we pray for the controlling of the COVID-19 and the healing of our country. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.
An additional element of God’s prompting is the direction for this prayer to be prayed daily at the same time. Specifically, each day at 3 pm, we are invited and encouraged to pray, from wherever we are and in the midst of whatever we are doing at that time. The prayer can be spoken or offered in silence and completed in far less time than it takes to glance at the latest information popping up on our smartphones. Imagine with me, the prospect of hundreds, if not thousands in our community focused in that daily moment on a matter of great urgency and importance to everyone of us. And that we would turn to God in this manner, I’m confident God will be more willing and eager to listen than we are in offering our prayer.
By early summer 2012 the work on our home was completed. We thoroughly cleaned and staged the house for showing. The “wall” of drained energy and frazzled nerves was gone. In early fall we accepted an offer from the eventual purchaser. We got through it all by God’s gracious provision. God’s grace will lead us past this current season. Let’s pray with one another as we wait upon and place our trust in God.
