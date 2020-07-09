The year 2020 has proven to be a challenging year for ministry, churches and for those serving as full-time missionaries. Innovative ideas have had to be implemented in order to provide the needed spiritual nourishment for those under our care.
Amazingly, with every road-block came a newly paved highway. For instance, prior to the shut-downs; most pastors, preachers, missionaries, and discipleship teachers were not hosting Zoom meetings and neither were they uploading digital audio and/or video messages to an on-line site.
A few weeks back I was asked to preach the evening worship service for the first church we pastored when we were called to missions — in Liverpool, England. So, from Pierre, South Dakota, at the noon hour, I dialed into Zoom and instantly propelled myself six time-zones forward. Incredible! I preached a 20-minute message, but that was after and entire worship service of songs, prayer and testimonies.
I was not only impressed — I was humbled and blessed. We saw and heard people right there on our iPad, people we had not seen in years. The year of the Coronavirus has proven to be a year of pushing the envelopes edge for those of us who are older and digitally less wiser.
No one in the year 2019, not in their wildest dreams, would have suspected the new year could have brought such chaos or brought about such miracles. As a continuation of mission work in the UK, we are strongly considering the idea of teaching discipleship via Zoom. Travel has been severely hampered and flights have been known to cancel at the drop of a hat, however the Gospel message of Jesus Christ will continue to press on.
Even in challenging times God will provide a way. In Genesis, chapter 50, verse 20, Joseph (now second under Pharaoh in all the land of Egypt) spoke to his brothers (who had years before sold him into slavery), the following words: “You intended to harm me, but God intended it all for good. He brought me to this position so I could save the lives of many people.”
Soon, the year 2020 will leave us, and will most likely leave behind some painful memories, but God is good and He will forever provide a way.
