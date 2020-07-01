With an apocalypse there is hope for the new

If you make it through the wild ride of reading the book of Revelation we find a hopeful conclusion. Revelation 21:1-4 says, “Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth; for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away, and the sea was no more. And I saw the holy city, the new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband. And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, “See, the home of God is among mortals. He will dwell with them; they will be his peoples, and God himself will be with them; he will wipe every tear from their eyes. Death will be no more; mourning and crying and pain will be no more, for the first things have passed away.”
When I read this passage, I am drawn to the word “new” and the ceasing of crying, pain, and death. Oh, how I yearn that this passage would be true right now.
Our world is incredibly broken right now. As a preacher and minister I have talked about COVID time and time again because it is so disruptive to our lives that we cannot escape how the pandemic has impacted us. People are dying because of this virus, and people are dying, or at least feel dead, from being isolated for so long.
There are calls for systemic and social reform of many kinds especially in the United States, and even then, while there is close to universal agreement that change needs to happen what that looks like is as divisive as everything else.
Like everyone else I have my own opinions, and as much as I want to yell at the people who argue differently than me, it simply adds fuel to the angry fire that is running rampant among us.
Which is why I choose to turn to the hope of God’s promises for us. If you read Revelation there is quite a lot of chaos and a lot of uncomfortable texts to work through. It’s a text classified as apocalyptic, which is contemporarily understood as the end of the world with a post-world filled with zombies and anarchy.
But in ancient times, a text could be not considered apocalyptic unless it had one crucial element, hope. Indeed, the end of the age comes in apocalyptic literature, but it always has an aftermath that includes hope. Revelation 21 is the hope of this text, that what is old will pass away and the new will come. A new earth and a new heaven where death has ceased. Where God’s home is among the mortals (perhaps a reference to the temple where God believed to have dwelt in Israel’s past), and no more tears will be cried. Pain will stop, there will be peace. The hope in Revelation is the beginning of something new, a time of newness where God’s intention of right relationship with creation and right relationship amongst people is reality.
Hope and a new creation is what keeps me moving forward right now. It is hope in the promises of God found in Jesus Christ that I believe change can happen. It is hope that I continue to believe change can happen.
Where this virus will no longer inhibit us, where no one is looked at lesser because of what they look like, where corruption in systems is vanquished so that the people who are a part of them can fulfill their call to bring justice and help others in need as they genuinely want to, and a world where humans can truly exist next to each other in peace.
Hope is radical, it empowers us to press forward even when the odds are against us. Hope goes beyond utopian ideals or what is considered impossible, for with God all things are possible. It’s the drive to make it happen, to achieve our dreams of a better world.
I love the book of Revelation because God is intricately woven in the journey of hope, yes, the end of a broken world is overwhelming, but on the other side is something far better. Hope includes growing pains, it is the wrestling with what is not right, and the painful process of changing what is not right. But with God, the possibility of hope is real. Brothers and sisters, I pray that in the midst of our chaotic world that you continue to have hope.
I cannot change the ideals which people want to achieve, but with conviction and a gentle heart towards the people and situations we encounter I believe change can happen. Let us continue to press forward, and carry the hope first expressed in Jesus Christ within our hearts, minds, bodies, and souls. Amen.
We had our first in-person service this past Sunday, with about 20 people. We are taking precautions to make sure everyone stays safe, and almost everyone wore a mask to church. We also broadcast online.
