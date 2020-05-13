1 Corinthians 13:1-3 says, “If I speak in the tongues of mortals and of angels, but do not have love, I am a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. And if I have prophetic powers, and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have all faith, so as to remove mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. If I give away all my possessions, and if I hand over my body so that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing.”
1 Corinthians 13 is one of my favorite chapters in all of scripture. Many couples have a part of 1 Corinthians 13 read at their wedding, after all, it is a chapter about love.
We are used to reading the part of this chapter that speaks to how love is patient, kind, not envious or boastful, that it bears all things, believes all things, and hopes all things. These characteristics are ideal for a marriage, where the two treat each other in the best of ways, and supporting one another regardless of how tough the situation gets.
Paul was not talking about marriage when he wrote this, but is a part of his message to the Corinthian church talking about spiritual gifts.
We get hints in chapters 12 and 14 that the Corinthian Christians had a hierarchy of what was considered the best spiritual gift. In particular, people who were speaking in tongues were apparently held to a greater sense of honor that others, but Paul articulates the need for a variety of gifts. The body of Christ needs ALL of its parts in order to function.
When we come to the beginning of chapter 13, Paul writes about what is foundational to every spiritual gift, love. It does not matter how excellent you are! You could have the most faith so as to move mountains, you could know the Bible the best, you could be the greatest prophet to ever walk the earth, but none of that matters if you don’t have love. A brilliant prophet or theologian is nothing more than a noisy gong if love is not at the center of what they do.
I share this reflection with you because we need to embrace and practice love more than ever. We are all shouldering the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are all deeply impacted by it, and we are coping with it in a variety of ways.
In some ways, we are practicing love. we are trying to protect one another by staying home. The creativity we are taking to provide services and make connections with one another through technology is a testimony that we are relational people. People are willing to risk their lives to help the rest of us keep going and stay healthy. That is an act of love.
I also know that many people are struggling to cope with being stuck at home as much as they have to be. I get it, I live alone, without my online connections and cell phone I would be in a terrible spot. The loneliness and lack of contact is creating urgency, and that is valid. While some are trying to be creative with reconnecting in-person, others are responding in unloving ways. I see anger spreading faster than COVID in our country.
The political divide that cannot be blamed on one party continues to disappoint me, there is rampant racism in South Dakota and our country that disgusts me, and some peoples suggestion that getting back to normal faster is worth it even if some people died as a result from COVID-19 exposure is evil.
The intentional degradation and discarding of life are the opposite of God, who’s love for the world meant even the Son was willing to give up his life for the sake of love for the world. God’s gift of life should never be assaulted because someone has unfounded anger or personal desires that deems another group of people unworthy of that gift. At that point, those who act without love are merely noisy gongs.
Instead, we as Christians are called to love. We who are blessed by the Holy Spirit with many gifts, are called to bring the love of Christ to our neighbor. Even if we only know one Bible verse or can only help one person, if it is done in love, then it is more than an unloving person who appears to be knowledgeable or can boast many skills.
God has called us to be amongst God’s created people, that means everyone. Our faith matters because in our own way God has blessed us to do ministry. Each one of you has gifts that bring about the glory and love of God to those you encounter. As we move towards a time when things begin to open, let us embrace this next chapter with grace and love. Let us love the people who are hesitant to come out into a world they feel is unsafe. Let us love the people who are already back to normal who will do whatever it takes to connect with people in-person. Let us love those who are different than us, for all people are our neighbor.
I pray that we who follow Christ will not be perceived by others as noisy gongs, but as people who are kind, patient, help bear all things, hope all things, and endure all things. For when we do these things, we embody the love of God.
Amen.
