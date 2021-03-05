On March 10, 2020, S.D. diagnosed our first five cases of COVID-19, including our first death. Life changed that day, as we adapted to slow the spread of the virus.
For my family, the day had double meaning. March 10, 1994, is also the day that my dad passed away in a farm accident.
I was just 22 years old, and had to take over as general manager of the family business, with unending challenges and hundreds of questions. I remember thinking repeatedly, “I wish I could just ask dad.” But I was determined that we weren’t going to fail.
I finally got the courage to clean out his pickup. I began pulling items out of the center console. I found a tiny tape recorder, like the kind that a doctor dictates into.
I pushed the play button and heard my dad’s voice. My eyes started to fill with tears. I listened to dad talk about crop decisions, soil types, cows, weather, markets, and what to do if we were ever caught in a tough financial situation.
I realized that here were all the answers that I needed. Straight from him. In his voice.
I felt a strange sort of peace. Scripture talks about a “peace that passes all understanding.” It was almost as if God was saying to me, “I will provide. Stop worrying. You will be okay. Your family will be okay. I’ve got this.”
His words changed everything. I made a decision that day to be like my dad: a person of words and of action, because both matter.
It’s been a tough year. Some S.D. families have experienced losing a loved-one, and my heart breaks for each of them. But no matter how tough the past year was, we are so much tougher. And that toughness has gotten us through this marathon, together.
