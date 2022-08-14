Mentoring

Mentoring new hunters helps connect the dates on the calendar dedicated to young and new hunters with their ultimate goal of creating life-long sportsmen and sportswomen. Experienced hunters are the link that completes the process.

 Nick Simonson

Across South Dakota this fall, thousands of new hunters will take to the field, and many of them will be first-timers fresh out of hunter education courses completed this spring and summer.

This next generation of sportsmen and sportswomen comprise the future of not only the hunting population but also the ranks of conservationists. Through their introduction and experiences in the field, they will learn that habitat, healthy landscapes, clean soils and clear waters are what sustain populations of upland birds, waterfowl and big game.

Was the information in this article useful?


Submit a story idea

Tags

Load comments