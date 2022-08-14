Mentoring new hunters helps connect the dates on the calendar dedicated to young and new hunters with their ultimate goal of creating life-long sportsmen and sportswomen. Experienced hunters are the link that completes the process.
Across South Dakota this fall, thousands of new hunters will take to the field, and many of them will be first-timers fresh out of hunter education courses completed this spring and summer.
This next generation of sportsmen and sportswomen comprise the future of not only the hunting population but also the ranks of conservationists. Through their introduction and experiences in the field, they will learn that habitat, healthy landscapes, clean soils and clear waters are what sustain populations of upland birds, waterfowl and big game.
In addition, their exposure to public lands and preserving hunter access to those acres, along with how to establish strong landowner relations, will help continue those traditions. But in order to get to that point, a human connection must be made.
Nearly two decades after the inception of youth-oriented hunting weekends and those dates being integrated into the state’s fall calendar at a time when declining numbers of hunters were becoming a greater concern, these dedicated times for young and new sportsmen and sportswomen gave both individual hunters and hunting and conservation organizations such as Pheasants Forever, Delta Waterfowl and others an opportunity to coordinate with their member chapters and affiliates to provide mentored hunts for those new to the field.
Early resistance — or at least some grumbling among traditionalists has subsided since that time — and these opportunities to showcase the outdoors and the hunting heritage have become as much a part of the season as any opening day, providing a dedicated date on the calendar filled with excitement in not only the new hunters heading out but in the old guard leading the way. Through those individual efforts and group programs scheduled on those dates and special weekends, more experienced hunters are helping to build the platform to launch new hunters with a positive first-time experience.
In this year’s hunting calendar, South Dakota’s youth duck weekend is set for Sept. 10 and 11. For pheasants, young hunters get to take the first shot at a rising rooster from Sept. 24 through Oct. 2 ahead of the general opener the following weekend.
Additionally, the Rushmore State’s apprentice and mentored deer season begins on Sept. 10 and runs through Jan. 1. The latter replaced the state’s youth deer season in 2018 to include both those from ages 12 to 18, and those hunters who had not possessed a deer hunting license in the 10 years prior, helping to reintroduce them to the pastime of big game hunting.
Young hunters, however, still make up most of the apprentice season’s participants each year.
I have seen firsthand, both as an individual and an organizer of such events, how dedicated dates for youth hunting and the events that have sprung from them have successfully spurred a love and passion for the outdoors in dozens of new hunters. Few birds for me have been as exciting as watching a young hunter get their first one over my dog.
Sharing ideas, tactics and advice on pursuing upland game such as pheasants has always helped to fill in the quieter portions of a walk in the field until my dog’s tail gets going and the telltale signs of birdiness kick things into a different gear. Then the only advice is “get ready.”
No matter the quarry, or the specially designed season to activate young hunters, cement their safety training, and spur their growth in the field — individuals and groups alike serve an important role in turning the square on the calendar into a tangible, quality experience.
After nearly two decades or more of having so many opportunities to get youngsters after upland, waterfowl or big game, national non-profits and state and federal agencies have plenty of information and suggestions on how to put on a great program. Tap those resources, work as a volunteer and see how a well-run youth-focused hunting outing works.
The research into those ideas and incorporation of them this season will help with any such event, be it the one-on-one hunting trip, or in a group setting. In either situation, take advantage of those dates coming up this fall, reach out to interested youth, and get ready for a rewarding experience for both mentor and student, that jumpstarts the latter’s confidence and interest in the hunting heritage.
