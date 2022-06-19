I’m not much of a gambler, save for when it comes to trying to thread the needle with my fly line and drop that perfect cast on the circles of a rising trout or tuck my offering just under the overhanging grass along an undercut bank that just looks fishy.
Sometimes it pays off with a take. Other times, the result is a less successful snag of the shoreline vegetation.
Nevertheless, annual trips to the Black Hills of South Dakota — an area rich in those card playing, six shooting and “gold in them there hills” types of risk-and-reward history — have become part of my spring angling ritual. And exploring the streams and creeks running through the tree-shrouded rises and gullies of the region is where I place most of my bets while visiting, even when staying at one of the many casinos in the Deadwood area.
Between the well-known flows like Spearfish Creek, and those lesser-known trickles which hold the region’s brook, brown and rainbow trout populations, along with plenty of public access opportunities to catch multiple species in a morning or a full day on the water, the odds of doing so for the do-it-yourself angler are increased exponentially.
A little bit of research goes a long way in finding those places where trout are, and how to access them helps anglers get away from the high-traffic stops that fill up with summertime guests along the hills’ scenic corridors. Be forewarned that even the tiniest creek can harbor some impressive trout, and those flows, small ponds and impoundments tucked away under steep cliffs and towering trees present opportunities to catch rainbows and browns.
As with most fly-fishing opportunities, keeping things simple and having a level eye for what’s hatching makes all the difference.
Online Sleuthing
Beyond the online reports from fly shops in the area, which provide good week-to-week information on what’s biting, what’s hatching and what flies are working, the South Dakota Game Fish & Parks archives and various nooks and crannies of the internet associated with Black Hills fishing provide good starting points for what rivers hold the different species of trout and what river miles those fish have been found in.
Additionally, access points are often set out in various maps and surveys of streams that align with fishable areas. A bit of time spent on learning those spots, bookmarking them on a map or GPS, or simply just filing them away mentally for a trip will provide valuable clues and an important hole card for anglers looking to catch trout on their own in the Black Hills.
A quick study of internet entomology will pay off as well, and learning the region’s insect life, the spring and summer hatch cycles of midges, caddisflies, mayflies and grasshoppers will provide suggestions of what patterns to fish during certain times of the year in the Black Hills.
As summer progresses, the hopper bite can be extraordinary, as the grass-lined creeks give up their bounty of these insects. Tying or purchasing patterns that match up with those insects and their varying sizes provides a good base for whatever might be going on from stream to stream.
Fill a fly box with the basics, and solid fishing is sure to ensue.
A Simple Bet
In the end, many small creeks and streams aren’t very pressured in the Black Hills, and even those spots just slightly out of the way of sight-seeing traffic and casual anglers can produce fast action for hungry trout. Utilizing basic nymphs and dry flies to explore those waters will likely connect with trout or those that have not been exposed to a lot of casts since the beginning of the warm-weather season.
A pheasant tail nymph, gold ribbed hare’s ear or the legendary Black Hills fly angler Al Campbell’s SHWAPF are good all-around, “half-inch, brown and buggy” offerings that get under the surface and work well in those out-of-the-way places where trout have seen little in terms of imitations.
When midges are on the rise, simple black thread patterns and Griffith’s gnats get the job done. As always, Adams dry flies and blue-winged olive mayfly imitators make good searching patterns when fish have their eyes turned toward the surface. If things get rainy, or fish seem especially aggressive, a selection of woolly buggers and other small streamers can help cut through the dinge to connect with trout.
With a bit of research and knowing what’s going on in the water and the airspace over it, the Black Hills make for an exciting destination for fly anglers, and even for those who are just looking to get the hang of the process and try out their skills when just beginning on their journeys with the long rod.
While it’s tough to say anything these days is a sure bet, there are longer odds at any slot machine or blackjack table and the rewards of time outdoors in a scenic area and the chance to catch a wide variety of trout on a single trip is worth the small investment of a drive out west.
