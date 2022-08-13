Late summer brings the bling on big baits — small ones, too. And for any angler in just about any realm of fishing, flashy blades are a part of every late-season arsenal.

From big double-bladed bucktails cast for muskies to crawler harnesses trolled for walleyes, to spinnerbaits burned for bass of both stripes, to in-line spinners deployed for stocked trout as the season fades, hungry fish are willing to chase a quickly pulled bait and are drawn to the rhythmic thump of a spinning blade and the additional flash it generates.

Was the information in this article useful?


Submit a story idea

Tags

Load comments