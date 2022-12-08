I’m one of the strange few who greatly appreciates the extreme cold. If it’s going to be cold, it may as well be cold enough to make some ice!
Winter does not officially begin until there is ice on the water, so reports of ice — and anglers fishing on it — already spreading in November had me excited for an “early” start to the season.
As ice anglers know too well, winter can be such a tease! Like the cruel mistress it is, the bitter chill released its loving grip on central South Dakota and left me only with anticipation for another cold snap.
Most of my anticipation is centered around one of my favorite ice-fishing destinations. Not Cascade, not LOTW — the Fort Pierre National Grasslands! This national public land mass comprises 116,000 acres just south of Fort Pierre.
The lush rolling hills, valleys, and prairie fields are riddled with small stock dams, many of which contain game fish ready for catching. Some of these dams have been stocked by the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks. Others have retained fish from other means.
With so many dams to choose from, getting started can be a daunting task. A quick phone call to a friend who knows can offer anglers a shortcut — but is never guaranteed.
There’s no real secret to unlocking this public gem. Just a little ice fishing knowledge that can only be acquired through time and effort — something that is becoming increasingly uncomfortable for people to hear.
If you really want to get to know the Fort Pierre National Grasslands, you’ve got to put in the work. There are a few tips for getting acquainted with this local treasure and finding some of the fish that live there.
Using resources
Before you even drive down one of those two-track trails, a stop in at the United States Forestry Department office in Fort Pierre is a must.
The depth and breadth of purchasing options in this office are surprising, but you’ll only need to pick up a $14 grasslands map for now. South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks is responsible for the fisheries management of the grassland ponds, so do not expect staff to offer free guide services with your map purchase, although it never hurts to ask what they might know.
Unfurling the folds of this treasure map will reveal the task at hand. A seemingly endless array of blue splotches sprinkled over forest service property.
We can begin to narrow down our options by utilizing the South Dakota Fishing Guide to the National Grasslands, another tool offered by South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks. This publication identifies many public waterways and species that may be present.
The book gives GPS coordinates to exact dam locations and public access directions. The department also publishes all of its fishery reports and lake survey data on the Game, Fish and Parks website. This allows armchair anglers to research potential locations and the species they’ll be chasing.
Satellite imagery through your favorite online map portal will offer additional reconnaissance of the unknown. Oftentimes, you will be able to recognize water depth zones, habitats and possible travel routes.
Some of my favorite dams have been discovered while browsing online satellite imagery.
Keep track
Whenever I drill a hole in a previously unexplored dam, I will take notes.
To begin, I mark the location of the dam in my online maps program and flag it for future identification. Adding a description of the fishing and any observations from the encounter help me make future fishing decisions. This has become my favorite strategy for monitoring honey holes and documenting my progress on each.
I also take great pride in cross-referencing data and experiences with notes and doodles on my grasslands map. It’s become almost like Christmas day, the annual moment of levity and excitement as I extend the pages of my map and begin plotting adventures into unexplored areas.
Do not hesitate to mark up that new map of yours, identifying specific dam characteristics and fishing successes along with possible future hotspots and bonus hunting locations.
Underwater devices
As commonplace as they seem, flashers and underwater cameras are still not considered necessary tools in the arsenal of many ice anglers, especially novice ones.
I used to be that guy, dead set on catching fish without the help of a clicking transducer. As sure as I love big bluegills, though, I eventually made the investment and now consider it to be one of the most valuable pieces of ice fishing gear I own.
Yes, it’s a game changer when it comes to actually catching fish, but it is just as valuable as a timesaving scouting tool.
I admire the pioneers who revolutionized the sport without the use of electronics and power options. But the evolution of the game requires the next generation of ice anglers to be as equipped as possible.
Fish!
There is a simple solution to finding success in the Fort Pierre National Grasslands. It requires calling some friends, loading up the ice fishing gear and putting some memories on ice.
As the saying goes, you’re going to shuck a lot of oysters before finding just one pearl. I’d rather find a pearl and enjoy a bunch of oysters than not look at all.
When you do get out, create your own strategy or take a strategy out of my playbook.
Punch a bunch of holes and make an effort to find fish before settling down in a specific area. I always begin in the deepest part of the stock dam, usually right along the dam face, with a horseshoe-shaped string of holes. Focus on finding specific depths and underwater structure if it exists.
Plan a variety of presentation methods and keep your options open. A few of my favorites under a slip bobber include tiny ice jigs tipped with a wax worm or a small treble hook tipped with a minnow. Heavy jigs like gill getters and mud bugs work like a charm for the big finicky panfish, and a small silver kastmaster is a confidence lure for anything that swims in those ponds.
A lot of these dams have plenty of small fish that will be more than willing to fight over your offering, but the big ones are never far away.
Make sure you secure your rods well or loosen your drag to prevent losing your own green hornet to an underwater eternity.
Ice fishing is more fun when you are catching fish with people you care about. The key to breaking the ice on the grasslands is exploration, low expectations and a whole lot of passion for sitting on a block of ice!
