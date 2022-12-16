There’s a sparkle around the house, light glints off the shiniest of items as they twinkle with radiance and jingle out the slightest merry sound as they are carried around. You’d almost think it was some sort of lead-in for a Christmas carol, but it isn’t.
While they often coincide, as last-minute gifts are made, rolled up and wrapped to be sent on their way, this is spinner season, and it’s one of my favorite times of the year.
It seems each summer brings with it a new type of blade to try, from thumping Colorado blades with holes in their middles, to smile blades that turn with barely a breath on them, and many options stumbled upon at the local sporting goods store and tackle shop that get added to some experimental options for next open-water season. For anyone looking to make the most out of their winter, spinner season is underway, and any walleye should be wary of the arsenal of tackle you start crafting today. All it takes is a few simple ingredients to get going — and a bit of practice.
Five for fun
There are five items needed to make your own spinners for walleye and perch trolling in the summer — line, hooks, beads, clevises and blades.
Over time, you’ll find what’s right for you and your style of angling and the waters you fish on, but a basic 10-pound Trilene XT monofilament is a good place to start a spinner-making adventure. Fluorocarbons can be used for those ultra-clear waters, or those places where snags might be an issue and a tougher line is required, but they are a bit pricier.
Next select hooks for the base of the spinner. For most walleye applications, I like size 4 and size 6 octopus hooks, with the bigger one up front and the smaller one at back on a half-crawler harness. Adjust to your preferences and the fish you find in the water, along with the rig you’re creating.
From there, a selection of colored beads, some clevises and a few packages of various blades in colors, sizes and shapes you’d like to try, round out all that is necessary to make fish-catching lures on your own. The exact hues of the beads probably don’t matter as much as the blade color, but they are necessary to space things out a bit between the hooks and the blade and give the creation some depth.
Put it together
The greatest challenge to spinner-making is tying a snell knot, particularly on multiple-hook rigs. It takes some time and practice to master the wraps and tightening process, but once you get it down, your snells will come together in under a minute, even with multiple hooks.
Once mastered and hooks are falling where you want them, tie up a dozen or two snells and then get to the artistry of the process. For bottom bouncer-deployed rigs, make each snell about 40 inches long. Complete each spinner with a stack of beads that will go from the hook eye to the clevis holding the spinner blade.
Then, above that stack, thread on a clevis that is through the hole of the blade so that its curve is facing the beads. Tie a double surgeon’s loop — do not use a square knot — as a connector point that will clip onto a swivel or bottom bouncer.
Tie up a bunch of favorite patterns for a local walleye lake in colors you know will work. Make a selection of bright ones to trigger reaction strikes in those new waters you plan to explore. Craft up a dozen in a variety of fish-catching colors so you, or that person you drew for secret Santa, will have something to turn to on any flow when trying to find fish.
Spinner season is here, and from the looks of it, it’s going to be a long one. That’s good because the more you have at the ready, the better the fishing will be next summer!
