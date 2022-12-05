Pierre’s Scott Pitlick has witnessed the rise and fall of the walleye population on Lake Oahe over the years, but a conservation coalition is working to change that.
A seasoned angler, Pitlick doesn’t think he will ever see the larger number of walleye on the lake from the mid-1990s, but remains hopeful.
“It’s a little challenging (to fish),” the 53-year-old Grey Goose Store & Social Club employee said. “In mid-May and towards the end of June, it’s pretty consistent. The fish are shallow and everyone has a good opportunity to catch them.”
The Lake Oahe Walleye Restoration Coalition is working with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks to restore the population of the 231-mile long lake. Extending from Pierre to Bismarck, North Dakota, the lake has 2,250 miles of shoreline.
The coalition is addressing the deprivation of the walleye population in the lake, Chairman Bill Waeckerle of Akaska said on Friday. Towns, businesses, fisherman, guides, tourism organizations, resorts and sportsman’s groups have banned together to ensure the restoration of the lake’s walleye population.
Waeckerle noted that Lake Oahe is one of the biggest reservoirs in the nation and premier walleye fishing lakes in this part of the United States.
“It would be a shame if all the businesses had to close due to lack of walleye,” he said.
The coalition would like Game, Fish and Parks to substantially increase the stocking numbers proposed during a recent public meeting in Mobridge and stock these numbers in back-to-back years until the walleye numbers have been restored and maintained. The coalition also would like to see Game, Fish and Parks increase the quantity of forage fish stocked annually to support the increased numbers of small fish and to protect the growth cycle.
On Friday, Mark Fincel, area supervisor with the department’s fisheries in Fort Pierre, said the walleye population in Lake Oahe never recovered from the 2011 Missouri River flood. Up and down the river, flooding caused more than $2 billion in damages.
The flood flushed out the walleyes’ food, which at the time were rainbow smelt, Fincel said.
“It kind of decimated the walleye population, which has been exceedingly slow to recover,” he said.
Game, Fish and Parks started stocking young walleye in three different sizes, including 300,000 fish in 2017, 2 million in 2018, 364,000 in 2019, 2.15 million in 2021 and 2 million in 2022, Fincel said.
Another 2.8 million fingerlings will be stocked next year. This will be the first time that the larger 1- to 3-inch fingerlings will be used.
Waeckerle believes the biggest impact is on the individual anglers, who visit the area with families and want to catch a few walleye.
“They go to the parks, bring their camping trailers and want to catch a few walleye,” he said.
While there’s small and large walleye, there’s a lack of fish in the 15- to 19-inch range. Anglers can catch a limit of four walleye per day, with only one measuring 20 inches or more.
Waeckerle understands flooding resulted in less feed for walleye and bad spawns hurt the population.
“We had a deprivation due to the environmental conditions, and the level of water has an effect on spawning,” he said.
Right now, it takes about three years for the young walleye to grow to 14 inches. With better food sources, that same walleye could reach a preferable 16 inches during the same time period.
“The most important aspect is our food,” Fincel said. “We’ve been stocking shad out there to bolster the food. It’s hard to get our hands on shad. We don’t raise any in our hatcheries.”
Curt Underhill, owner of The Fishing Crew that promotes the Governor’s Cup Walleye Tournament in Pierre, agreed stocking walleye is necessary, but doesn’t believe the nearly 50-year tournament will go away.
During the third Governor’s Cup on Lake Sharpe, not a single walleye was caught, yet anglers returned the following year when organizers moved the tournament to Oahe.
“We might lose some anglers if the fishing gets tougher,” Underhill said. “We will weather it.”
He also believes fish need better protections so they can grow, supporting size limits in the spring until the fish start to go deeper.
Other steps proposed by the coalition include requesting the Game, Fish and Parks Commission to dedicate $2 million for the construction of Recirculating Aquaculture Fish Hatcheries. This will help provide for the substantial numbers of walleye needed to restore Lake Oahe’s walleye population.
Also, proceeding to complete the Aquaculture Hatchery at the Cleghorn Spring site in Rapid City and begin construction of three more facilities throughout the state, and building a volunteer support in all the Lake Oahe communities to assist Game, Fish and Parks.
The coalition will meet at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Akaska Community Center.
